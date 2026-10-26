Honda chief makes fresh F1 vow despite Aston Martin struggles

Honda Racing Corporation CEO and president Koji Watanabe has reaffirmed the manufacturer's commitment to the sport, vowing that the Japanese manufacturer will continue to take on the challenge of F1 despite a brutal 2026.

Honda have been in and out of the sport several times over the years, but returned ahead of the 2026 season after agreeing a deal with Aston Martin to power their cars.

Unfortunately for both sides, it is a deal that is yet to bear fruit, with Honda's 2026 power unit having been one of, if not the worst in the sport, and even recent upgrades have not saved it.

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It was so bad that at the start of the season, Fernando Alonso believed that he risked permanently damaging the nerves in his hands just from having it in his car such were the vibrations it was causing.

Aston Martin have also had issues on their side, but while there have been improvements in that area, their Honda power unit continues to plague them, with the team languishing in 10th place in the constructors' standings.

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Honda chief makes F1 commitment

Ahead of the US Grand Prix this weekend, Lance Stroll even claimed that the power unit is costing the team a second per lap, which is gargantuan in F1 terms.

Still, Honda are celebrating this weekend regardless, with the US Grand Prix marking their 500th race in F1, 62 years after their first.

“Since Honda first entered F1 in 1964, the company has experienced countless challenges, setbacks and moments of triumph on the world’s highest stage of motorsport. I am delighted that Honda has now reached the significant milestone of 500 races," Watanabe said in a statement ahead of the race.

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to fans around the world who have supported Honda’s challenges and cheered the company on through every high and low, to all the partners and drivers who have competed alongside Honda over the years, and to Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, with whom Honda is now united in taking on a new challenge."

Despite Honda's recent struggles, Watanabe reaffirmed their commitment to the sport.

"With a deep sense of pride in the history and achievements represented by these 500 races, Honda and HRC will continue to take on the challenge of F1, striving to bring dreams and excitement to fans around the world," he finished.

Change at the top of Honda

That is all well and good, but Watanabe himself will not be there in a few months' time leading their F1 efforts.

Honda Racing Corporation announced earlier this month that Watanabe would be retiring from the company effective January 1, 2027, and being replaced by Keiichi Yasuda as president and CEO.

What impact, if any, this has on the manufacturer's desire to compete in F1 remains to be seen.

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