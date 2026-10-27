Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner has revealed that he played a surprise role in Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster F1 transfer to Mercedes in 2012.

Back then, Hamilton was in his sixth season at McLaren and finished the season sitting fourth in the drivers' championship, 91 points adrift of Horner's star man, Sebastian Vettel, at the top.

➡️ READ MORE: Christian Horner reveals shock role in Lewis Hamilton F1 transfer

F1 team owner looking to sell franchise for record $700m

Cadillac F1 team owner Mark Walter is reportedly seeking more than $700million for the Los Angeles Sparks and its new training facility, in what could become the most expensive franchise sale in WNBA history.

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According to Bloomberg, the 66-year-old billionaire businessman is exploring a sale of the team, which he has controlled since 2014, as he continues to reshape his extensive sporting portfolio.

➡️ READ MORE: Ferrari president visits McLaren as rumours grow over new boss for Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen issues shocking health revelation after worrying scan results

Max Verstappen has revealed worrying scan results as he opened up about the physical toll Formula 1 has taken on his body.

The four-time world champion has detailed the pain he continues to endure during race weekends, admitting he takes medication to cope with the discomfort.

➡️ READ MORE: Max Verstappen issues shocking health revelation after worrying scan results

Max Verstappen - revealed worrying scan results.

Adrian Newey admits stunning Aston Martin revelation: 'Almost no aerodynamic research'

Adrian Newey has revealed that Aston Martin had conducted almost no aerodynamic research for the new 2026 F1 regulations when he arrived at the team in March 2025.

The sport ushered in a major regulations overhaul for this season, with new rules set in place for both the power units and aerodynamics of the cars.

➡️ READ MORE: Adrian Newey admits stunning Aston Martin revelation: 'Almost no aerodynamic research'

Ferrari president visits McLaren as rumours grow over new boss for Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari President John Elkann was at COTA over the weekend as his team competed in the US Grand Prix.

And the rumour mill was in full swing after he was spotted paying a visit to a rival team in the Austin paddock.

➡️ READ MORE: Ferrari president visits McLaren as rumours grow over new boss for Lewis Hamilton

Jeremy Clarkson slammed for 'completely unacceptable' comments at US Grand Prix

Franco Colapinto's manager has slammed Jeremy Clarkson after he made comments regarding the Argentine driver's nationality at the US Grand Prix.

Clarkson was in attendance at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, over the weekend and comments he made in an interview with UK broadcaster Sky Sports have caused quite the storm.

➡️ READ MORE: Jeremy Clarkson slammed for 'completely unacceptable' comments at US Grand Prix