F1 legend Helmut Marko is betting on life after death - with AI

Former Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko may no longer be a part of the paddock, but his business dealings away from the world of F1 have continued.

Now, in his latest venture, the 83-year-old Austrian - who spearheaded Red Bull's junior driver programme for over two decades - is entering the world of AI and funeral planning.

Marko's investment in Austrian start-up Lebensstimmen was announced at a press conference at the Hotel Mandarin Oriental in Vienna. The company has been created with the desire to combine 'end-of-life planning, grief support and responsible AI to create a new digital culture of farewell'.

Article continues under video

The service is essentially there for people who want to leave their loved ones a video message once they have passed away, with AI technology helping people connect with their loved ones from beyond the grave.

Their website currently offers services such as 'your own funeral speech' and 'my farewell message'.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner's role in Lewis Hamilton transfer as team owner eyes $700m deal

Helmut Marko invests in AI funeral planning

Speaking in an official statement after his investment was confirmed, Marko compared his new venture to the world of motorsport.

“Motorsport was never left to chance; it was improved through the courage to consistently use new technologies for the benefit of people," the Austrian said.

"That is exactly the attitude I recognise in Lebensstimmen.”

Elsewhere, Dr Philipp Berkessy, founder of Lebensstimmen, added: "Every person has words that should remain. With Lebensstimmen, we are making end-of-life planning personal, digital and legally secure for the first time. Today, a new culture of farewell begins, and it begins in Austria."

Prices on the Lebensstimmen website start from €99 for a farewell audio message to your loved ones, while a video and audio version will set you back at least €250.

Writing your own eulogy, or having an AI speaker read out your eulogy for you, will set you back at least €490 in audio and video format.

How each service works differs, but in the 'your own funeral speech' service, you are asked a series of questions on a number of topics such as childhood, family, work, and your values.

To do this, you must also upload a video recording of your voice and photos of yourself to their website. Then, you simply choose a background, and AI generates the message for you.

READ MORE: Christian Horner accused of 'complete lie' over Max Verstappen's Red Bull past

READ MORE: Red Bull sent clear Liam Lawson message: 'Another race, another win'