Jos Verstappen responds to health concerns with social media update

Former F1 star Jos Verstappen, father of four-time world champion Max, has issued a reassuring health update after concerns were raised on social media.

The comments in question came after a screenshot of Viaplay's broadcast including Jos circulated on social media, with one poster of the image questioning 'WTF happened to Jos Verstappen?'

Jos regularly appears in the F1 paddock in support of Max, but in this particular image, he did look strikingly different, with another user even questioning whether or not he was ill.

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Thankfully, it appears that is not the case, with Jos taking to his social media channels to clear things up and put an end to any speculation over his health.

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Jos Verstappen clears up health speculation

Sharing a selfie from his car in which he looked much more familiar, Verstappen joked that he had just been having a 'bad hair day'.

Everything is fine with me," he clarified on Instagram. "I'm not sick, just having a bad hair day."

That's great news, and this time, the reaction to an image of Jos was of a totally different tone.

One Instagram user wrote: "Is it just me or that Jos is a very handsome man?"

Another Instagram user joked that the selfie looked like a meme, adding: "Felt cute might delete later moment?"