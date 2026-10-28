Max Verstappen's staggering fortune revealed as F1 star climbs wealth rankings

Max Verstappen's staggering fortune has been revealed, with the four-time F1 world champion making a remarkable leap up the rankings of the Netherlands' wealthiest individuals.

The Red Bull superstar is now estimated to be worth an eye-watering €310 million, an increase of €50 million compared to last year.

The 29-year-old has climbed an impressive 40 places in the latest edition of the Quote 500, further cementing his status as one of the most financially successful figures in motorsport.

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Published annually by Dutch business magazine Quote, the list ranks the 500 wealthiest individuals in the Netherlands based on their estimated personal fortunes, including business interests, investments and other assets.

Verstappen remains the youngest person to feature on the prestigious list, highlighting his extraordinary financial success both on and off the F1 circuit.

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Verstappen makes big leap in latest Dutch wealth list

Verstappen jumped 40 places in the new Quote 500 list to 224, with an estimated fortune of €310 million.

The biggest driver of the Dutchman's fortune of course is his Red Bull contract, which is now the richest in the sport's history.

Verstappen signed a long-term extension with Red Bull in August, which will run through to 2030. It is reportedly worth a staggering $107 million per season (€96 million) excluding bonuses and incentives.

Verstappen signed a new Red Bull deal in August.

That new deal for Verstappen represented a healthy pay raise on his previous package, which had reportedly been worth around €63 million.

Verstappen resides in the tiny principality of Monaco, just like most of the other drivers on the 2026 F1 grid.

The 29-year-old star lives in a luxurious apartment in the new $2.3 billion Mareterra district with partner Kelly Piquet, one-year-old daughter Lily and Kelly's daughter Penelope.

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