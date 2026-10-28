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Verstappen stijgt flink op ranglijst van Quote 500 en is jongste lid op de lijst — Photo: © IMAGO
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Max Verstappen's staggering fortune revealed as F1 star climbs wealth rankings

The flying Dutchman is now a very wealthy F1 star

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Max Verstappen's staggering fortune has been revealed, with the four-time F1 world champion making a remarkable leap up the rankings of the Netherlands' wealthiest individuals.

The Red Bull superstar is now estimated to be worth an eye-watering €310 million, an increase of €50 million compared to last year.

The 29-year-old has climbed an impressive 40 places in the latest edition of the Quote 500, further cementing his status as one of the most financially successful figures in motorsport.

Published annually by Dutch business magazine Quote, the list ranks the 500 wealthiest individuals in the Netherlands based on their estimated personal fortunes, including business interests, investments and other assets.

Verstappen remains the youngest person to feature on the prestigious list, highlighting his extraordinary financial success both on and off the F1 circuit.

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Verstappen makes big leap in latest Dutch wealth list

Verstappen jumped 40 places in the new Quote 500 list to 224, with an estimated fortune of €310 million.

The biggest driver of the Dutchman's fortune of course is his Red Bull contract, which is now the richest in the sport's history.

Verstappen signed a long-term extension with Red Bull in August, which will run through to 2030. It is reportedly worth a staggering $107 million per season (€96 million) excluding bonuses and incentives.

Verstappen signed a new Red Bull deal in August.
Verstappen signed a new Red Bull deal in August.

That new deal for Verstappen represented a healthy pay raise on his previous package, which had reportedly been worth around €63 million.

2026 F1 Driver Salaries
Driver Team Salary
Max Verstappen Red Bull $107m
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari $60m
Lando Norris McLaren $40m
Charles Leclerc Ferrari $34m
George Russell Mercedes $34m
Carlos Sainz Williams $30m
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin $20m
Alex Albon Williams $15m
Oscar Piastri McLaren $13m
Pierre Gasly Alpine $12m
Lance Stroll Aston Martin $12m
Sergio Perez Cadillac $8m
Nico Hulkenberg Audi $7m
Esteban Ocon Haas $7m
Isack Hadjar Red Bull $5m
Valtteri Bottas Cadillac $5m
Kimi Antonelli Mercedes $2m
Gabriel Bortoleto Audi $2m
Ollie Bearman Haas $1m
Liam Lawson Racing Bulls $1m
Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls <$1m
Franco Colapinto Alpine <$1m

Verstappen resides in the tiny principality of Monaco, just like most of the other drivers on the 2026 F1 grid.

The 29-year-old star lives in a luxurious apartment in the new $2.3 billion Mareterra district with partner Kelly Piquet, one-year-old daughter Lily and Kelly's daughter Penelope.

READ MORE: Christian Horner accused of 'complete lie' over Max Verstappen's Red Bull past

READ MORE: Red Bull sent clear Liam Lawson message: 'Another race, another win'

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
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