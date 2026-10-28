Lewis Hamilton received a major boost after Ferrari's clever upgrade gamble appeared to pay off at the US Grand Prix.

While Ferrari's race strategy came under scrutiny yet again - this time over its starting tyre choice for the 56-lap race - the SF-26 itself appeared to take a significant step forward as Charles Leclerc finished second and Hamilton fourth.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton floored by 'ludicrous' Ferrari decision as FIA document revealed

Article continues under video

It was one of the most promising races in recent weeks for the Scuderia, with a disappointing Q3 session on Saturday the only real failure.

More importantly, Ferrari's performance suggested that its latest upgrades had delivered exactly what engineers back at Maranello had hoped for, with the team appearing to unlock additional performance without making sweeping changes to the car.

READ MORE: Kimi Antonelli set for massive bonus payment as F1 world title looms large

How Ferrari took a big step forward at COTA

According to respected Italian outlet Autoracer, the most significant change centred on the diffuser at the rear of the floor, where Ferrari revised the expansion ramp to alter how airflow develops as it exits beneath the car.

The team also made adjustments to the diffuser's internal vertical elements and upper-edge appendages, alongside refinements to the front section of the floor.

Rosario Giuliana reported that Ferrari's final major upgrade package of the season was designed to refine several areas of the car rather than fundamentally change its aerodynamic philosophy.

"The updates delivered what the simulations predicted," Giuliana wrote.

Why Ferrari's breakthrough is good news for Hamilton

For Hamilton, the encouraging correlation between Ferrari's simulation data and its on-track performance offers fresh hope that the Scuderia is finally finding answers after a frustrating second half of the season.

Further changes are expected this weekend in Mexico City, with the team reportedly set to make tweaks to their cooling system for Sunday's race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Ferrari remain in second place in the 2026 Constructors' standings, albeit a distant 133 points behind leaders Mercedes.

It is tight meanwhile between Hamilton and Leclerc in the Drivers' standings, with the Brit leading the Monegasque by just eight points now - 241-233.

Battle for P2 in F1 2026 Drivers' Championship Pos Driver Team Points 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 365 2 George Russell Mercedes 242 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 241 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 236 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 233 6 Lando Norris McLaren Mastercard 211

READ MORE: Max Verstappen's staggering fortune revealed in new rich list rankings

READ MORE: Toto Wolff and Mercedes gambled $11million on Kimi Antonelli and hit the jackpot