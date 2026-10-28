Mercedes gambled $11million on F1 teenager Kimi Antonelli, and they are about to hit a Las Vegas-sized jackpot.

This coming Sunday in Mexico City, the 20-year-old Italian will almost certainly become the sport's youngest ever world champion - beating the record currently held by Sebastian Vettel by more than three years.

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Antonelli has come a long way from the rookie who struggled mightily through his first season on the grid in 2025, claiming nine race victories so far in 2026.

The latest of those wins came in the US Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday, a peerless drive to the chequered flag after the Bologna-born youngster had produced a blistering lap to claim pole on Saturday.

Now, as he stands on the brink of motorsport history, Antonelli's team principal Toto Wolff has spoken about the size of the financial gamble Mercedes took on him, and how some rival teams did not believe he deserved his place on the grid.

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Wolff on Antonelli and a nine-year Mercedes love affair

Speaking to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport about what has been a nine-year journey to the top, the Austrian said: "It's not my credit, but rather the entire team and our youth department, which discovered him when he was 11 and then supported him throughout his growth and success.

"I read an interview with Piero Ferrari in which he said his talent reminds him of Niki Lauda, ​​and this talent is the result of many years of development, many years of sacrifice, of integration into the team, of collaboration with the engineers, of more than €10million ($11million) spent on developing his career, his skills and his character, and the commitment he put in, along with the enormous work his parents put in. And it didn't just happen out of nowhere."

Wolff continued: "There were many people who said last year, after nine consecutive races in which Kimi didn't score points, that he shouldn't have been at Mercedes.

"People from other teams said he shouldn't have even been in Formula 1. It wasn't easy for him: at Spa, after yet another difficult race, he cried, and his tears reflected that difficult moment.

"Now, however, seeing him drive like this makes everything extremely satisfying: seeing what he's capable of and how he's working with the team is our real victory."

US Grand Prix win was peak Kimi - Wolff

Wolff reserved high praise for Antonelli's serene cruise to victory in Texas on Sunday, describing it as the best of his Grand Prix victories so far.

"I think the race in Texas was Kimi's best race so far in Formula 1. Starting on a lower compound than the guys behind him, managing to stay ahead, and then managing it that way was incredible to see. It was the race of a champion who isn't yet a champion, but who is already exceptional."

The victory at COTA came after Mercedes had struggled since they brought a major upgrade package to the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. That is context which makes Antonelli's drive even more impressive claims Wolff.

"No, I'm being honest. Over the past few weekends, since we introduced the new update package, we've had problems managing the car, and in Austin the goal was to continue working in this direction.

"But Kimi outperformed the car, overcoming the limitations he had on the track."

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