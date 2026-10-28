F1 owner Liberty Media faces rider revolt over Qatar Grand Prix safety fears

It's not just F1 dealing with concerns over whether the season finale races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi can go ahead, MotoGP has a very similar issue.

The situation is the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has made hosting races in the region tricky.

Many FIA-sanctioned events have already decided not to take the chance, including the Dakar Rally after its January slot in Saudi Arabia was cancelled.

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F1 has already cancelled the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for 2026, which was set to take place in April, while the Bahrain Grand Prix at a similar time was moved to October and in the safer region of Malaysia.

Now the spotlight is on the final two races of the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, due to take place on November 29 and December 6 respectively.

There are concerns in the paddock over the safety of the two races, but F1 president Stefano Domencali is still sure they will go ahead, and GPFans understands F1 continue to monitor the situation in the Middle East to ensure they can take the best course of action.

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MotoGP riders have Qatar issues

But F1's cousin MotoGP, the premier class of grand prix motorcycling racing, will also be travelling to Qatar next month.

In fact, the Qatar Grand Prix falls on November 8 - a rapidly approaching date making it more and more likely the race will go ahead.

According to Autosport, the MotoGP riders organised a meeting between themselves over their concerns for racing in Qatar.

In Indonesia recently, 75 per cent of the riders opposed racing in Qatar, but a compromise has been attempted following a meeting at the Australian Grand Prix last weekend.

Guarantee requests in writing have been made to Liberty Media, who own MotoGP as well as F1, to enable them to go racing, risking a rider revolt if these are not met.

According to the report, these include having a paddock evacuation plan should it be needed, having accommodation costs covered if airspace is closed and repatriation insurance should the Middle East conflict increase while they are at the race.

These requests were put to MotoGP deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta on the Friday before the race at Phillip Island.

MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (MGPSEG) executives claim they have solid guarantees from the Qatari government that the race weekend can go ahead safely.

GPFans have contacted Liberty Media for comment.

F1 will go racing in Qatar in November

MotoGP riders prioritise stronger riders union

It remains to be seen how and if the riders' actions in MotoGP affect their F1 counterparts.

But the whole issue has strengthened MotoGP riders' belief they need to have a stronger union to protect their interests.

Alex Marquez said: “I think a series of situations have arisen that have made us all understand that [the association] is necessary.

"We are aware of it and understand that it is for our own good. In 2023 there was an attempt to get it started, but now we have all seen that we need it."

“It won't happen here, but we will discuss it again when we return to Europe," Francesco Bagnaia added.

"The unity of the riders is an important thing. We began thinking about this union in 2023. Although afterwards, for one reason or another, we did not make it happen. Now is the right time to take it up again, and for the riders to have more of a voice."

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