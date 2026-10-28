Audi appoints new boss to head up crucial F1 operation

Audi have confirmed a significant new hire to head up a crucial part of its F1 operation.

Thomas Fuhr will take over as CEO of Audi Formula Racing GmbH - which develops and manufactures the team's power units.

Fuhr spent three years from 2009 to 2012 as Managing Director of Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains and brings with him three decades of international leadership and technical expertise.

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Audi says Fuhr’s appointment as CEO (effective November 1) will strengthen the leadership structure of its power unit project, and will allow CTO Stefan Dreyer to focus fully on leading technical development.

Meanwhile, COO Christian Foyer will continue to oversee operations at the Neuburg site.

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Binotto excited by new Audi hire

Audi team principal Mattia Binotto is excited by the hire and said: “We have built strong foundations in Neuburg, developing Audi’s first Formula 1 power unit from the ground up.

"As Thomas understands both the technical challenge and what it takes to build and lead high-performing teams, I am confident he will play a key role by further developing the team and its organisation to make us the best F1 manufacturer.

"I am very much looking forward to welcoming him to the team.”

Jürgen Rittersberger, CFO of AUDI AG and Chairman of the Shareholders’ Meeting of Audi Formula Racing GmbH, said: “Audi’s Formula 1 project is a long-term strategic commitment and the continued development of our organisation and leadership is fundamental to our ambitions.

"This appointment further strengthens the structure we have established at Audi Formula Racing. I am very pleased to welcome Thomas to the team and am confident he will make an important contribution to the continued development of our Formula 1 program.”

Audi's first year in F1

This is Audi's first year in F1 after taking over the Sauber team, and the team currently sits in eighth position in the Constructors' standings with 23 points.

Audi says it has an initial five-year plan for the F1 project, which it remains committed to. It recently did admit though that it would be open to selling a minority stake in the team.

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