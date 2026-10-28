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Russell — Photo: © IMAGO
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George Russell sidelined as multiple F1 teams confirm Mexico driver shake-up

There are multiple changes for Mexico City

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
Updated:
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George Russell and Max Verstappen head the cast of F1 drivers being replaced for the first practice session at the Mexican Grand Prix on Friday.

This year every full-time driver must give up their seat twice during a Friday practice session, as mandated by Article 1.7.3.c of the sporting regulations. The rule is designed to give 'rookies' real-world experience in F1 cars.

That means each team gives up four opportunities per season (two per car) and we have a host of changes to report for Friday's opening session at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

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Driver changes for FP1 at Mexican Grand Prix

Russell (Mercedes) and Verstappen (Red Bull) are joined by McLaren's defending world champion Lando Norris as the biggest names sitting out Friday's opening session.

Russell gives way to 24-year-old Dane Frederik Vesti while Verstappen stands aside for 25-year-old Japanese star Ayumu Iwasa.

Norris' seat on Friday goes to Italian prodigy Leonardo Fornaroli, newly signed to McLaren's 2027 Hypercar team.

Meanwhile, as already reported, 18-year-old British prospect Freddie Slater gets his F1 debut in place of Gabriel Bortoleto at Audi.

The current list of changes - subject to further updates - is as follows:

Team FP1 Driver Replacing
Mercedes Frederik Vesti George Russell
Red Bull Ayumu Iwasa Max Verstappen
McLaren Leonardo Fornaroli Lando Norris
Alpine Gabriele Minì Franco Colapinto
Williams Luke Browning Alex Albon
Aston Martin Jak Crawford Lance Stroll
Audi Freddie Slater Gabriel Bortoleto
Cadillac Colton Herta Valtteri Bottas

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