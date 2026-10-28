F1 2027 title odds deliver brutal Ferrari verdict as market opens

The F1 title odds for the 2027 season are now officially available, and the opening market makes for grim reading if you are a Ferrari fan.

For much of 2026 it appeared as if the Scuderia were heading in the right direction as Lewis Hamilton threatened a title challenge and Charles Leclerc recovered strongly from early-season misery.

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Now though those high hopes at Maranello have been replaced once more by disappointment and internal tension, as well as frustration at the lack of power from the team's 2026 engine.

Anybody hoping that 2027 will be the year Ferrari sends out its first Drivers' champion in 20 years (Kimi Raikkonen was the most recent in 2007) will be disappointed if the oddsmakers are correct.

Ferraris forgotten, get set for Max vs Kimi and McLaren misery

Both Hamilton and Leclerc are quoted at 12/1 odds to claim the title in 2027 - an implied win probability of just 7.7 percent.

The market is headed by a resurgent Max Verstappen, who has gone from considering retirement early in the season due to those hated new regulations, to multiple race winner in recent weeks.

Red Bull's flying Dutchman - already a four-time world champion - currently trades as the 7/4 favourite with UK oddsmaker bet365, just ahead of 2026 champion elect Kimi Antonelli.

The 20-year-old Mercedes prodigy Antonelli - who is likely to become the sport's youngest ever world champion in Mexico City this Sunday, is a 2/1 shot - well clear of his Silver Arrows team-mate George Russell (6/1).

Kimi vs Max for the title in 2027?

McLaren are very much in the same boat as Ferrari, their mid-season resurgence has faltered badly in recent races and 2025 world champion Lando Norris is a 12/1 chance for 2027. His struggling team-mate Oscar Piastri is even bigger at 25/1.

The other driver in the 'big eight' sent out by the four leading teams - Red Bull's Isack Hadjar - gets a real vote of confidence from the oddsmakers with his odds set at 12/1 after a very promising 2026 season so far.

The other big story of 2026 has been the struggles of Aston Martin, who will once again have two-time world champion Fernando Alonso in their ranks in 2027. He is currently a 100/1 shot, which reflects the struggles associated with that Honda power unit.

Alonso is on his own at that mark by some margin though - the other drivers quoted start at 500/1.

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Latest 2027 F1 Odds: Drivers' Championship

The latest odds - correct at the time of writing, 1427 GMT on Wednesday October 28, are as follows:

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