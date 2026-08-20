Max Verstappen was SO CLOSE to leaving Red Bull as F1 star makes shocking admission
Max Verstappen was SO CLOSE to leaving Red Bull as F1 star makes shocking admission
Verstappen opens up on contract dramaMake us your Google favorite
Max Verstappen has admitted just how close he came to leaving Red Bull after 10 years with the all-conquering F1 team.
The 28-year-old Dutchman's future has been a massive storyline in the sport for months with retirement, a sabbatical or a move to another team all apparently in play.
On Thursday morning the speculation finally ended when the four-time world champion put pen to paper on an extension which runs through to 2030.
Verstappen met with media including GPFans at Zandvoort on Thursday to speak about his huge decision. He admitted that staying with Red Bull and continuing his F1 career from 2027 was not always a done deal.
READ MORE: Cash, loyalty and 'the project: Four conclusions from Verstappen mega deal
New regulations almost forced Verstappen to quit F1
The Dutchman admits he was incredibly frustrated by the sweeping new regulations which came into the sport in 2026, as he told GPFans:
“After the first few races, I told Laurent [Mekies, Red Bull team principal], ‘Don’t ask me about my future,’ because I wasn’t even sure if I wanted to stay."
Now though, with F1 starting to water down that massive move towards battery power which so irked Verstappen, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the Red Bull superstar.
“I’ve had some productive discussions with Formula 1 and the FIA, and I believe we’re gradually working on making things much better,” he added.
Mercedes or McLaren, were they options?
The early-season talk about retirement or a one-year sabbatical gave way to silly season speculation this summer, with Verstappen's much-publicised exit clause becoming active when he reached the summer break outside the top two in the championship standings.
Despite being strongly linked with both Mercedes and McLaren, Verstappen appeared to claim they were never really serious options as he answered: “I was closer to retiring than signing with another team.”
Verstappen spending the entirety of his F1 career with the Red Bull family would be an incredible story and it is something that is clearly in the front of his mind.
“I really enjoy being here. It’s a fantastic story, being picked up by Red Bull and eventually ending your career with them," he explained.
"I don’t feel the need to change teams just for the sake of change. Besides, my favourite colour is blue, so it works out perfectly. It would be an incredible ending to my journey.”
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