F1 team boss announces 'incredibly exciting' double driver signing

You could almost sense the relief in every word that James Vowles wrote as he gleefully announced an 'incredibly exciting' double driver signing.

The 47-year-old Williams team principal has been under huge pressure in 2026 as his team's car underforms expectations in a big way.

The FW48 is considerably overweight for starters, meaning major issues for drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon as they bid to put points on the board.

Article continues under video

So far this season Williams are languishing in ninth place in the Constructors' standings - with only the embarrassingly bad Aston Martin and rookies Cadillac beneath them.

That underperformance has led to speculation about the futures of both of their drivers - in particular Sainz. He has been strongly linked with Audi and also with Red Bull (in the event of Max Verstappen deciding to leave the team).

But in the space of 24 hours this week, the storm clouds above Vowles and his team began to lift just a little as first Albon and then Sainz committed their futures to the team.

In the case of Sainz it was groundbreaking stuff with the 31-year-old Spaniard apparently getting a multi-year deal worth 30million Euro per season - which would put him on a par with reigning world champion Lando Norris. The deal also reportedly claims exit clauses based on the team's future performance.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen signs massive new Red Bull deal

Williams gamble on return to former glories

This is a big gamble for Williams, as it is for Sainz. Both are betting on the fact that the team CAN return to former glories. Right now, despite that promising fifth-place finish in the Constructors' championship in 2025, the jury is once again very much out.

Vowles though was ecstatic to announce the news, which he sees as the first and necessary step in terms of righting the ship. The next will hopefully come with a big upgrade package to slim down that overweight car at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on September 26.

Vowles ecstatic at double signing

Writing on LinkedIn, he exclaimed: "It's our first week back from shutdown, and I'm proud to announce that we've locked in our 2027 driver line-up. "It's an incredibly exciting moment for us as a team. Alex and Carlos Sainz are one of the strongest line-ups on the F1 grid, with more than 370 Grand Prix starts, over 1,600 points and 31 podiums between them.

Sainz and Albon have committed their futures to Williams.

"Last year, they led us to the team's best result since 2016. And that's not to mention the impact they have away from race weekend, as they help us to strengthen our systems, processes, and approach back in the factory."

Vowles touched on the struggles so far in 2026, but again stressed that retaining Albon and Sainz will provided much-needed stability in their road back towards the top.

'This year has been difficult - there's no doubt about it'

"This year has been difficult - there's no doubt about it. But we are committed to getting this team back where we want it to be - winning races and Championships.

"This continuity gives us the confidence and stability we need to take the next step forward.

"We all know the work we need to do together - now we can put our heads down, and dig into that in the second half of the season.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner ready to tell all as 'terrible' Verstappen contract slammed

Related