Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc dealt blow after losing long time assistant
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc dealt blow after losing long time assistant
Charles Leclerc has struggled throughout 2026 so farMake us your Google favorite
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc is set to compete the rest of 2026 without one of his closest allies, after an announcement of a departure from Leclerc's team.
Leclerc has struggled during the 2026 season so far, currently sat 39 points behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' championship.
However, he stormed to victory at the British Grand Prix last weekend, raising hopes that he has rediscovered the kind of form that saw him claim three grand prix victories in 2024.
He is currently sat in fourth in the drivers' championship and, with Mercedes' reliability concerns, Leclerc and Hamilton have an outside chance of making it a championship-winning year for Ferrari.
But now, it's been revealed that Leclerc's personal assistant Joris Trouche will be departing Leclerc's inner circle.
Trouche has been in Leclerc's corner for his entire F1 career so far, but has announced that he is departing his role with immediate effect.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton contract update and Ferrari cost cap controversy
Leclerc's ally leaves the team
Trouche was a childhood friend of Leclerc's, before becoming Leclerc's personal assistant, maintaining the kind of role that Angela Cullen performs at Ferrari for Hamilton.
Speaking on social media after Leclerc's British GP win, Trouche said: "Some adventures change your life and I can tell you that this one, without a doubt, has done it. When I started by your side, I had no idea how extraordinary these years would be. Together we faced ups and downs, victories and disappointments.
"I saw the pilot, but more than that I saw the friend, and today I can say that you are one of the most generous people I know. Thanks for everything you've done for me, I can't thank you enough."
Trouche later continued: "Charles, this chapter is closing, but you have yet to finish the book with Team CL. I know that one day you will become world champion, I have no doubt about it. Give it my all, I'll always be your first fan. Go Ferrari!"
READ MORE: Max Verstappen to Ferrari and what everybody is missing about F1 mega deal
READ MORE: Ferrari F1 boss opens up on Lewis Hamilton contract extension
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Max Verstappen can leave Red Bull as F1 champion insists there's still a seat at Mercedes
- 1 hour ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Christian Horner has a 'logical next step' after £75million Red Bull sacking
Red Bull 'keeping tabs' on shock option to replace Max Verstappen
Audi F1 boss exposes FIA rules loophole and uses Mercedes example
Max Verstappen to Ferrari and what everybody is missing about F1 mega deal
Latest News
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc dealt blow after losing long time assistant
- 20 minutes ago
Max Verstappen can leave Red Bull as F1 champion insists there's still a seat at Mercedes
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton contract update and Ferrari cost cap controversy
- 1 hour ago
Christian Horner has a 'logical next step' after £75million Red Bull sacking
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull 'keeping tabs' on shock option to replace Max Verstappen
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes disqualification risk revealed as Lewis Hamilton gets title boost
- Yesterday 22:48
Most read
F1 News Today: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull
- 10 july
Jeremy Clarkson signs with F1 team ahead of British Grand Prix
- 2 july
Max Verstappen signs for McLaren and four other F1 silly season moves
- 9 july
McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement on Max Verstappen signing
- 1 july
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
- 4 july
Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff announces 2027 driver lineup as Max Verstappen future confirmed
- 27 june