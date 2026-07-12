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Ferrari's Charles Leclerc talks to the media at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc dealt blow after losing long time assistant

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc talks to the media at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc dealt blow after losing long time assistant

Charles Leclerc has struggled throughout 2026 so far

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc is set to compete the rest of 2026 without one of his closest allies, after an announcement of a departure from Leclerc's team.

Leclerc has struggled during the 2026 season so far, currently sat 39 points behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' championship.

However, he stormed to victory at the British Grand Prix last weekend, raising hopes that he has rediscovered the kind of form that saw him claim three grand prix victories in 2024.

He is currently sat in fourth in the drivers' championship and, with Mercedes' reliability concerns, Leclerc and Hamilton have an outside chance of making it a championship-winning year for Ferrari.

But now, it's been revealed that Leclerc's personal assistant Joris Trouche will be departing Leclerc's inner circle.

Trouche has been in Leclerc's corner for his entire F1 career so far, but has announced that he is departing his role with immediate effect.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton contract update and Ferrari cost cap controversy

Leclerc's ally leaves the team

Trouche was a childhood friend of Leclerc's, before becoming Leclerc's personal assistant, maintaining the kind of role that Angela Cullen performs at Ferrari for Hamilton.

Speaking on social media after Leclerc's British GP win, Trouche said: "Some adventures change your life and I can tell you that this one, without a doubt, has done it. When I started by your side, I had no idea how extraordinary these years would be. Together we faced ups and downs, victories and disappointments.

"I saw the pilot, but more than that I saw the friend, and today I can say that you are one of the most generous people I know. Thanks for everything you've done for me, I can't thank you enough."

Trouche later continued: "Charles, this chapter is closing, but you have yet to finish the book with Team CL. I know that one day you will become world champion, I have no doubt about it. Give it my all, I'll always be your first fan. Go Ferrari!"

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