Mercedes with HUGE concerns as Hamilton hints at SURPRISE move and Red Bull TEASE rivals - GPFans Recap

Dan Ripley

Thursday 1 June 2023 23:57

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has admitted the team do not “expect to see a step change in performance” at the Spanish Grand Prix, despite the recent upgrades brought to the W14.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton hints he may make star APPEARANCE in F1 movie with Brad Pitt

Lewis Hamilton has provided an update about the role he is playing in the production of the F1 movie, on which he is a producer and advisor.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull TEASE Mercedes after F1 floor reveal photos

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has teased Mercedes after the two teams' cars were hoisted up in front of the masses at the Monaco Grand Prix, revealing their aerodynamic secrets.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 commentator Nicholls sacked after reports of "inappropriate behaviour

BBC Formula 1 commentator Jack Nicholls has had his contract terminated by Formula E after an independent investigation found him guilty of "inappropriate behaviour" following multiple complaints.

➡️ READ MORE

Vasseur in BIG claim over Ferrari plans to end Red Bull domination this season

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur thinks his team will win races this season despite a relatively poor start and believes minor upgrades will help their cause.

➡️ READ MORE

Leclerc to AUCTION custom Monaco Ferrari gear

Charles Leclerc has announced that he will auction of his race-worn gear from the Monaco Grand Prix to help raise money following the devastating floods in the Emilia Romagna region.

➡️ READ MORE