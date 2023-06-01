Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 1 June 2023 13:57

Charles Leclerc has announced that he will auction of his race-worn gear from the Monaco Grand Prix to help raise money following the devastating floods in the Emilia Romagna region.

After this season’s race at Imola was cancelled by Formula 1 due to the severe rain and subsequent flooding, Leclerc has sought to do all he can to help those in need.

The Ferrari driver wore a one-off white race-suit for his home circuit in Monaco which he will now be auctioning off to charity, alongside his helmet, boots and gloves.

READ MORE: Leclerc would 'WANT Hamilton rather than Russell as team-mate'

Taking to social media, Leclerc said: “After the tragedy that happened in Italy in Emilia-Romagna with the flooding recently, I decided to sell all my racing kits from my home Grand Prix, so it’s a very special one.

“It was raining, so you can see everything is still a little bit dirty, but together with Sotheby’s, we have organised an auction.

“There will be four lots: the gloves that I wore during the race, the racing shoes that I wore during the race, of course, the racing suit, together with the fireproof underwear and finally, my racing helmet from the race.

“So I hope we can collect as much money as possible in order to help the people in need, thank you for the support and see you soon. Ciao.”

Partnering with auction house RM Sotheby’s, bidding opens on Friday 2 June at 10am BST, and closes from 5pm on Tuesday 6 June.

Leclerc’s news comes after Ferrari and F1 donated €1million each, with the Monegasque driver keen to ensure he can do all he can on a personal level to help those in need.

READ MORE: Ferrari complete Red Bull RAID as two KEY staff jump ship