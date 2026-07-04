close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Antonelli, Hamilton, Verstappen

F1 Odds: British Grand Prix 2026 favourites and long shots as Lewis Hamilton chases record

Antonelli, Hamilton, Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Odds: British Grand Prix 2026 favourites and long shots as Lewis Hamilton chases record

All the important numbers for Sunday

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

The grid is set and the F1 odds have undergone their final major change for Sunday's 2026 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

It is Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli - and not local hero Lewis Hamilton - who will go into the 52-lap blockbuster as the hot favourite after he claimed pole position on Saturday.

Friday at the Northamptonshire track had seen a peerless Hamilton top the timesheets in both Free Practice 1 and Sprint Qualifying. But fast forward 24 hours and everything was very very different.

First we had Antonelli overtaking Hamilton on Lap 8 to claim a Sprint race victory, and three hours later he repeated the dose by setting the fastest time of a thrilling qualifying session.

Hamilton could only claim P3 on the grid, also behind rejuvenated Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and now he faces an uphill battle to claim a record 10th British Grand Prix victory on Sunday.

Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell starts from P4 while four-time world champion Max Verstappen had a miserable session, qualifying only in P7 and being beaten by Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar.

The odds, as a result, have changed in a major way and Antonelli is now a very warm favourite heading into Sunday's big race (3pm UK, Sky Sports F1 and free on Channel 4).

F1 STANDINGS: Latest points tables after British Grand Prix Sprint

Latest British Grand Prix Odds

Antonelli is the odds-on favourite at 2/5 with both Ferrari drivers Hamilton and Leclerc currently trading at 6/1 after qualifying. Then comes Russell on 7/1.

Antonelli is 2/5 after claiming pole at Silverstone.
Antonelli is 2/5 after claiming pole at Silverstone.

Verstappen (50/1) and defending world champion Lando Norris (66/1) are big outsiders after qualifying in P7 and P6 respectively. Hadjar meanwhile is the same price as Norris despite his excellent performance in qualifying.

The odds for all drivers are as follows (correct at time of publication):

F1 British Grand Prix Prix win odds
Driver Team Odds
Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 2/5
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 6/1
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 6/1
George Russell Mercedes 7/1
Max Verstappen Red Bull 50/1
Isack Hadjar Red Bull 66/1
Lando Norris McLaren 66/1
Oscar Piastri McLaren 66/1
Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 250/1
Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 250/1
Pierre Gasly Alpine 500/1
Nico Hulkenberg Audi 500/1
Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 500/1
Oliver Bearman Haas 1500/1
Alex Albon Williams 2000/1
Carlos Sainz Williams 2000/1
Franco Colapinto Alpine 2000/1
Esteban Ocon Haas 2000/1
Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 4000/1
Sergio Perez Cadillac 4000/1
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 4000/1
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 4000/1

BRITISH GP TICKETS: Top tips for Silverstone 2027

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

Related

F1 Silverstone British Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Lewis Hamilton thanks fans for Silverstone 'dream'

Lewis Hamilton thanks fans for Silverstone 'dream'

  • 2 hours ago
F1 star rocked by late FIA penalty at British Grand Prix

F1 star rocked by late FIA penalty at British Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:25
F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions

F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions

  • Yesterday 18:16
F1 LEGO cars are back for British Grand Prix, but this time it's different

F1 LEGO cars are back for British Grand Prix, but this time it's different

  • Yesterday 21:49
F1 2026 British Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Silverstone

F1 2026 British Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Silverstone

  • Yesterday 19:14
Lando Norris tears into McLaren team at British Grand Prix - 'Just get it right for once'

Lando Norris tears into McLaren team at British Grand Prix - 'Just get it right for once'

  • Yesterday 18:55

Just in

4-7
Lewis Hamilton thanks fans for Silverstone 'dream'
4-7
F1 LEGO cars are back for British Grand Prix, but this time it's different
4-7
Adrian Newey drops Aston Martin bombshell live on air at British Grand Prix
4-7
F1 star rocked by late FIA penalty at British Grand Prix
4-7
Christian Horner to release tell-all book after shock F1 exit
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton thanks fans for Silverstone 'dream' F1 British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton thanks fans for Silverstone 'dream'

2 hours ago
F1 Odds: British Grand Prix 2026 favourites and long shots as Lewis Hamilton chases record F1 British Grand Prix

F1 Odds: British Grand Prix 2026 favourites and long shots as Lewis Hamilton chases record

3 hours ago
F1 LEGO cars are back for British Grand Prix, but this time it's different British Grand Prix

F1 LEGO cars are back for British Grand Prix, but this time it's different

Yesterday 21:49
Adrian Newey drops Aston Martin bombshell live on air at British Grand Prix Aston Martin

Adrian Newey drops Aston Martin bombshell live on air at British Grand Prix

Yesterday 20:52
Ontdek het op Google Play
x