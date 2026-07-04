The grid is set and the F1 odds have undergone their final major change for Sunday's 2026 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

It is Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli - and not local hero Lewis Hamilton - who will go into the 52-lap blockbuster as the hot favourite after he claimed pole position on Saturday.

Friday at the Northamptonshire track had seen a peerless Hamilton top the timesheets in both Free Practice 1 and Sprint Qualifying. But fast forward 24 hours and everything was very very different.

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First we had Antonelli overtaking Hamilton on Lap 8 to claim a Sprint race victory, and three hours later he repeated the dose by setting the fastest time of a thrilling qualifying session.

Hamilton could only claim P3 on the grid, also behind rejuvenated Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and now he faces an uphill battle to claim a record 10th British Grand Prix victory on Sunday.

Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell starts from P4 while four-time world champion Max Verstappen had a miserable session, qualifying only in P7 and being beaten by Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar.

The odds, as a result, have changed in a major way and Antonelli is now a very warm favourite heading into Sunday's big race (3pm UK, Sky Sports F1 and free on Channel 4).

F1 STANDINGS: Latest points tables after British Grand Prix Sprint

Latest British Grand Prix Odds

Antonelli is the odds-on favourite at 2/5 with both Ferrari drivers Hamilton and Leclerc currently trading at 6/1 after qualifying. Then comes Russell on 7/1.

Antonelli is 2/5 after claiming pole at Silverstone.

Verstappen (50/1) and defending world champion Lando Norris (66/1) are big outsiders after qualifying in P7 and P6 respectively. Hadjar meanwhile is the same price as Norris despite his excellent performance in qualifying.

The odds for all drivers are as follows (correct at time of publication):

BRITISH GP TICKETS: Top tips for Silverstone 2027

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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