F1 Standings: Title race latest after brilliant Lewis Hamilton win and Mercedes DNF
F1 Standings: Title race latest after brilliant Lewis Hamilton win and Mercedes DNF
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The F1 title race is well and truly on heading into this afternoon's Austrian Grand Prix thanks to a brilliant Lewis Hamilton win and a very costly Mercedes DNF.
Hamilton goes into this afternoon's showdown at the Red Bull Ring (2pm UK, 9am Eastern) just 41 points behind Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli on the back of a brilliant success in Barcelona earlier this month.
The 41-year-old Hamilton followed up terrific second-place finishes in Monaco and Grand Prix by claiming his first victory for Ferrari at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. It ended a 686-day wait since his last F1 win in Belgium in 2024.
The good vibes inside Maranello from that Hamilton victory were compounded by a late DNF for runaway championship leader Antonelli as a mechanical issue for his Mercedes saw him come away pointless.
There is more good news for Hamilton heading into this afternoon's race in Austria - he will start ahead of Antonelli on the grid. He claimed P3 on Saturday, behind only George Russell (Mercedes) and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Antonelli meanwhile will start from P4 after his pole bid ended when he was forced to abort his final flying lap after a Max Verstappen crash late in Q3.
While Antonelli still leads the Drivers' standings, his Mercedes team is also still dominating the Constructors' table after winning the first six races in 2026.
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes in FIA breach at Austrian GP as Verstappen gives Russell the finger
Latest F1 2026 Drivers Standings
Antonelli leads Hamilton by 41 after that 25-point swing in Barcelona:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|156
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|115
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|106
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|75
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|73
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|68
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|55
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|41
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|34
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|28
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|16
|13
|Arvid Lindblad
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|13
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|6
|15
|Alex Albon
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|5
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|3
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|2
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
Latest Constructors Standings
Mercedes are still dominating with six wins so far in 2026:
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|262
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|190
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|141
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|89
|5
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|57
|6
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|41
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|21
|8
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|11
|9
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|2
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
READ MORE: Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
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