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Lewis Hamilton smiles as Kimi Antonelli pouts at the Barcelona GP

F1 Standings: Title race latest after brilliant Lewis Hamilton win and Mercedes DNF

Lewis Hamilton smiles as Kimi Antonelli pouts at the Barcelona GP — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Standings: Title race latest after brilliant Lewis Hamilton win and Mercedes DNF

The story so far in 2026

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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The F1 title race is well and truly on heading into this afternoon's Austrian Grand Prix thanks to a brilliant Lewis Hamilton win and a very costly Mercedes DNF.

Hamilton goes into this afternoon's showdown at the Red Bull Ring (2pm UK, 9am Eastern) just 41 points behind Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli on the back of a brilliant success in Barcelona earlier this month.

The 41-year-old Hamilton followed up terrific second-place finishes in Monaco and Grand Prix by claiming his first victory for Ferrari at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. It ended a 686-day wait since his last F1 win in Belgium in 2024.

The good vibes inside Maranello from that Hamilton victory were compounded by a late DNF for runaway championship leader Antonelli as a mechanical issue for his Mercedes saw him come away pointless.

There is more good news for Hamilton heading into this afternoon's race in Austria - he will start ahead of Antonelli on the grid. He claimed P3 on Saturday, behind only George Russell (Mercedes) and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Antonelli meanwhile will start from P4 after his pole bid ended when he was forced to abort his final flying lap after a Max Verstappen crash late in Q3.

While Antonelli still leads the Drivers' standings, his Mercedes team is also still dominating the Constructors' table after winning the first six races in 2026.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes in FIA breach at Austrian GP as Verstappen gives Russell the finger

Latest F1 2026 Drivers Standings

Antonelli leads Hamilton by 41 after that 25-point swing in Barcelona:

Pos Driver Team Points
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 156
2 Lewis Hamilton Scuderia Ferrari HP 115
3 George Russell Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 106
4 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari HP 75
5 Lando Norris McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 73
6 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 68
7 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 55
8 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 41
9 Isack Hadjar Oracle Red Bull Racing 34
10 Liam Lawson Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 28
11 Oliver Bearman TGR Haas F1 Team 18
12 Franco Colapinto BWT Alpine F1 Team 16
13 Arvid Lindblad Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 13
14 Carlos Sainz Atlassian Williams F1 Team 6
15 Alex Albon Atlassian Williams F1 Team 5
16 Esteban Ocon TGR Haas F1 Team 3
17 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi Revolut F1 Team 2
18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1
19 Sergio Perez Cadillac F1 Team 0
20 Nico Hulkenberg Audi Revolut F1 Team 0
21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 0
22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0
Antonelli's lead was cut after that Barcelona DNF.
Antonelli's lead was cut after that Barcelona DNF.

Latest Constructors Standings

Mercedes are still dominating with six wins so far in 2026:

Pos Team Points
1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 262
2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 190
3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 141
4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 89
5 BWT Alpine F1 Team 57
6 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 41
7 TGR Haas F1 Team 21
8 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 11
9 Audi Revolut F1 Team 2
10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1
11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

READ MORE: Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

READ MORE: Toto Wolff announces 2027 Mercedes driver lineup'

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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