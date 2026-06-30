Toto Wolff admits Mercedes are 'enjoying' Lewis Hamilton resurgence

Wolff always has good things to say about Hamilton, even after leaving Mercedes

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has shared both he and his F1 team have been able to find positives in Lewis Hamilton's recently improved form with Ferrari.

The ex-Mercedes star finally returned to winning ways at the Barcelona Grand Prix earlier this month, breaking his 686-day drought without a single grand prix victory.

Prior to the race last time out, Hamilton hadn't made it to the top step of the podium since the 2024 British GP thanks to his final win for the Silver Arrows being handed to him after a post-race disqualification for George Russell two races later in Belgium.

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Wolff keen to halt Hamilton's momentum

Speaking after Russell and Antonelli both managed to finish ahead of Hamilton in FP3 in Austria, Wolff was asked live on Sky Sports how it felt to be beaten by the seven-time champion last time out.

The Brit's victory marked the first time this season that a Mercedes driver failed to take the chequered flag of a grand prix, but Wolff doesn't seem to see that as a bad thing.

"It's always good from time to time when things are running smoothly to have a bit of a scare, to show things can turn around very quickly," said the Austrian.

"Lewis was very fast, so it keeps you on your toes and I think that's good sometimes."

This was a sentiment Russell also shared prior to the championship round in Austria, telling media that Hamilton's dominant Barcelona GP win had served as a 'reality check' for both him and his Brackley-based outfit.

As Wolff's post-FP3 chat with Sky continued, he turned his attention back to the title battle that Hamilton has now firmly entered, admitting: "I am enjoying the fight."

But don't let Wolff's enjoyment fool you, he's still keen to bring an end to Hamilton's title charge sooner rather than later.

"He has good momentum so it would be good if we can break that," the team principal concluded.

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