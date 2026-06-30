close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton embrace on the podium

Toto Wolff admits Mercedes are 'enjoying' Lewis Hamilton resurgence

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton embrace on the podium — Photo: © IMAGO

Toto Wolff admits Mercedes are 'enjoying' Lewis Hamilton resurgence

Wolff always has good things to say about Hamilton, even after leaving Mercedes

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has shared both he and his F1 team have been able to find positives in Lewis Hamilton's recently improved form with Ferrari.

The ex-Mercedes star finally returned to winning ways at the Barcelona Grand Prix earlier this month, breaking his 686-day drought without a single grand prix victory.

Prior to the race last time out, Hamilton hadn't made it to the top step of the podium since the 2024 British GP thanks to his final win for the Silver Arrows being handed to him after a post-race disqualification for George Russell two races later in Belgium.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari finally found their 'North Star' and F1 title race is now on

Wolff keen to halt Hamilton's momentum

Speaking after Russell and Antonelli both managed to finish ahead of Hamilton in FP3 in Austria, Wolff was asked live on Sky Sports how it felt to be beaten by the seven-time champion last time out.

The Brit's victory marked the first time this season that a Mercedes driver failed to take the chequered flag of a grand prix, but Wolff doesn't seem to see that as a bad thing.

"It's always good from time to time when things are running smoothly to have a bit of a scare, to show things can turn around very quickly," said the Austrian.

"Lewis was very fast, so it keeps you on your toes and I think that's good sometimes."

This was a sentiment Russell also shared prior to the championship round in Austria, telling media that Hamilton's dominant Barcelona GP win had served as a 'reality check' for both him and his Brackley-based outfit.

As Wolff's post-FP3 chat with Sky continued, he turned his attention back to the title battle that Hamilton has now firmly entered, admitting: "I am enjoying the fight."

But don't let Wolff's enjoyment fool you, he's still keen to bring an end to Hamilton's title charge sooner rather than later.

"He has good momentum so it would be good if we can break that," the team principal concluded.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in 'secret McLaren talks' as Red Bull star set for exit

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes Toto Wolff Austrian Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Lewis Hamilton's three-word message to Max Verstappen after Austrian Grand Prix scrap

Lewis Hamilton's three-word message to Max Verstappen after Austrian Grand Prix scrap

  • 8 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out at Max Verstappen as Ferrari boss warns of 'disastrous' benchmark

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out at Max Verstappen as Ferrari boss warns of 'disastrous' benchmark

  • 57 minutes ago
George Russell reveals 'abnormal' strategy stopped Max Verstappen from winning

George Russell reveals 'abnormal' strategy stopped Max Verstappen from winning

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen takes shot at George Russell in untelevised F1 team radio

Max Verstappen takes shot at George Russell in untelevised F1 team radio

  • Today 12:30
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari took 'alarming step backwards' at Austrian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari took 'alarming step backwards' at Austrian Grand Prix

  • Today 09:10
Ferrari F1 boss warns George Russell may have set 'disastrous' benchmark at Austrian Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 boss warns George Russell may have set 'disastrous' benchmark at Austrian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:30

Just in

17:30
Lewis Hamilton's three-word message to Max Verstappen after Austrian Grand Prix scrap
16:41
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out at Max Verstappen as Ferrari boss warns of 'disastrous' benchmark
14:57
The F1 British Grand Prix tent that costs £24,000, here's what you get
13:59
George Russell reveals 'abnormal' strategy stopped Max Verstappen from winning
13:10
Adrian Newey confirms health issues in Aston Martin update
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

The F1 British Grand Prix tent that costs £24,000, here's what you get British Grand Prix

The F1 British Grand Prix tent that costs £24,000, here's what you get

2 hours ago
Adrian Newey confirms health issues in Aston Martin update Latest F1 News

Adrian Newey confirms health issues in Aston Martin update

Today 13:10
Red Bull F1 mass exodus leaves questions but Max Verstappen has the answers F1 Analysis

Red Bull F1 mass exodus leaves questions but Max Verstappen has the answers

Today 11:00
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari took 'alarming step backwards' at Austrian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari took 'alarming step backwards' at Austrian Grand Prix

Today 09:10
Ontdek het op Google Play
x