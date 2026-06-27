Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari 'would allow' him to skydive onto F1 grand prix track
Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari 'would allow' him to skydive onto F1 grand prix track
As a seven-time champion, Hamilton enjoys perks that Leclerc doesn'tMake us your Google favorite
Lewis Hamilton has claimed Ferrari would allow him to tick off a bucket-list activity by skydiving onto an F1 track.
Ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, Hamilton and his team-mate Charles Leclerc made an appearance in the Spielberg fanzone, entertaining the hoards of fans who had made the trip to the Red Bull Ring ahead of the eighth round of the championship.
Hamilton likely proved a popular guest when he stepped out to speak to the crowd given not only his legendary status, but also the fact he is now firmly a contender for the championship.
At the Barcelona GP last time out, Hamilton finally picked up his first grand prix win for the Scuderia, putting him just 41 points behind standings leader Kimi Antonelli.
But Hamilton had more than an eighth title on his mind when he stepped onto the stage ahead of this weekend's 71-lap event, sharing his dream of skydiving onto the unique track.
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Leclerc: Ferrari don't trust me to skydive
In a video which has been shared on social media, Hamilton shared his admiration for the F1 circuit in the Styrian mountains.
"I’d love to skydive here. I think it’s a beautiful place. I’d love to skydive onto the track one day," he admitted.
His team- mate Leclerc quickly replied: "Oh, does Ferrari allow you?"
Hamilton then confidently confirmed that on paper, the Italian marque would take no issue with him performing the which is more akin to the branding of rival team Red Bull.
It seems that being a seven-time champion has certain perks however, as Leclerc revealed to the crowd that skydiving is off limits for him.
"They don’t with me," said the Monegasque star, prompting Hamilton to respond: "Really?"
The 28-year-old then joked: "They don’t trust me maybe with a parachute."
Should Hamilton ever get to carry out his skydiving dream at the Red Bull Ring, let's hope it goes more smoothly than the infamous and ever memeable jetpack incident at the track in 2023.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari finally found their 'North Star' and F1 title race is now on
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