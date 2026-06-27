close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Marko, Lambiase and Verstappen stood in Red Bull F1 garage

Former Red Bull F1 chief claims only one thing will decide Max Verstappen future

Marko, Lambiase and Verstappen stood in Red Bull F1 garage — Photo: © IMAGO

Former Red Bull F1 chief claims only one thing will decide Max Verstappen future

Verstappen's contract clause is all anyone can talk about

By Jan Bolscher.
Google Make us your Google favorite

Red Bull's former motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has addressed the much-discussed escape clause linked to Max Verstappen's contract, pointing to the one thing that will decide the star driver's future.

Ahead of the F1 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, Marko urged calm for the team's home race, even though there’s a chance Verstappen might choose to activate the clause during the upcoming summer break.

The Dutch driver, who currently sits seventh in the championship standings, has had a challenging season.

Although the 83-year-old Austrian officially retired from daily F1 duties late last year, he remains a key confidant for the four-time world champion and is in frequent contact with him.

In the run-up to the race weekend in Spielberg, Marko emphasised to Krone Zeitung what the priority is for the Dutchman.

"For him, competitiveness always comes first," said Marko, speaking about the star driver’s motivation and offering an insight into his contract decision.

Meanwhile, Red Bull Racing has struggled to keep pace with the leaders this season, largely due to issues with their new Red Bull-Ford power units.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull risk it all for Verstappen as Mercedes to announce huge driver move

Verstappen's contract talks fuelled by competitive nature

Recent disappointing results have sparked speculation that the four-time world champion might be considering a move away from the team.

Marko confirmed the current situation is part of ongoing discussions, saying: "All top drivers have performance-based clauses in their contracts.

"Negotiations are likely underway at the moment, and it would be best if an agreement is reached quickly," he explained.

Meanwhile, there is internal disagreement within the parent company regarding the handling of the driver’s contract.

Thai shareholder Chalerm Yoovidhya apparently wants to buy out the clause, though Oliver Mintzlaff, the German managing director of Red Bull GmbH, sees this financial move as unnecessary.

Verstappen’s manager, Raymond Vermeulen, recently told Sport Bild that a longer stay under team boss Laurent Mekies is preferable. "We’ve always been loyal and intend to stay loyal. We want to continue our journey with Red Bull and have Max finish his career here,” he said, adding, "But we must have a realistic chance of winning."

For the clause to remain inactive, the team will need to significantly improve its performance over the coming weeks.

With Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris emerging as their next rivals in the championship standings, the challenge is set to be steep.

Four more race weekends are on the schedule before the summer break. After this weekend’s round in Austria, the F1 circus heads to the home of the British GP in Silverstone.

Following the jam-packed sprint schedule in the UK, the championship races continue at the Hungaroring and Spa-Francorchamps, with the summer pause beginning at the end of July.

The drivers will then return on August 21 for the first day of proceedings at the Dutch Grand Prix weekend at Zandvoort.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen 'in secret talks with McLaren' about stunning team switch

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Helmut Marko

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Red Bull insider on Max Verstappen F1 quit threat: 'When he talks I listen'

Red Bull insider on Max Verstappen F1 quit threat: 'When he talks I listen'

  • Today 08:15
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen in 'secret McLaren talks' as Red Bull star set for exit

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen in 'secret McLaren talks' as Red Bull star set for exit

  • Today 07:27
F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked

F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked

  • Today 07:00
Max Verstappen manager fires Red Bull warning: 'He wasn't born to compete in midfield'

Max Verstappen manager fires Red Bull warning: 'He wasn't born to compete in midfield'

  • Yesterday 22:30
Red Bull boss issues statement on Max Verstappen F1 future

Red Bull boss issues statement on Max Verstappen F1 future

  • Yesterday 20:15
F1 News Today: Red Bull risk it all for Verstappen as Mercedes set to announce huge driver move

F1 News Today: Red Bull risk it all for Verstappen as Mercedes set to announce huge driver move

  • Yesterday 16:29

Just in

16:21
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Austrian Grand Prix times and grid positions
15:52
Martin Brundle absent at Austrian Grand Prix - this is why
13:59
F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from the Red Bull Ring
13:38
F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix FP3 times and positions
12:30
F1 Austrian Grand Prix has a track limits problem and this is why
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix FP3 times and positions Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix FP3 times and positions

2 hours ago
F1 Austrian Grand Prix has a track limits problem and this is why Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Austrian Grand Prix has a track limits problem and this is why

3 hours ago
McLaren F1 abandon radical design plan after last-minute issue McLaren

McLaren F1 abandon radical design plan after last-minute issue

Today 08:58
F1 Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream F1 Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Today 07:45
Ontdek het op Google Play
x