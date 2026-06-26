Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has criticised 'borderline abuse' suffered by Aston Martin due to their struggles in the early stages of 2026.

The team have been suffering badly with reliability and performance issues, with drivers Alonso and Lance Stroll struggling to finish sessions. Even when they do, they appear to be well down on their 2026 midfield rivals.

Aston Martin have scored just one point from the opening seven grand prix weekends, with Alonso taking that at the Monaco Grand Prix courtesy of a penalty for Cadillac's Sergio Perez.

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Aston Martin failing to meet expectations

It is a far cry from where they want to be in the sport, remember at the start of 2026 there was real hope they could be challenging for podiums and race wins.

Design legend Adrian Newey, former Ferrari star Enrico Cardile and power unit manufacturers Honda have all joined the team in the last 18 months, and the new regulations which swept into the sport at the start of 2026 offered teams the chance to make a jump on their rivals.

But Aston Martin are really in the doldrums, leading to reports that 44-year-old Alonso could be questioning his future at the Silverstone-based team.

Alonso defends embattled team

Alonso, however, spoke to media ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, and was defiant in his belief that the team and Honda are working well together to turn things around.

"I believe in this project and we have the right people," Alonso told media.

"We have obviously the best of the best with Adrian Newey, we have Honda.

"We started with the back foot, yes, we understand that, but we are trying to put things in place as soon as possible.

"We are an easy target because we are at the back and there are all this things and jokes on social media, probably that's borderline abuse.

Alonso believes issues WILL be fixed

"That we talk sometimes, you know, that you know, we are not happy with our position, but we are hard workers, and Honda are hard workers.

"Aston Martin, we are 1000 people of hard workers that they go Monday to Sunday, to work eight hours to fix our problems, and the problems will be fixed, it's a matter of time."

The Spaniard continued: "I believe in the project, I trust my team, and we are all in this together.

"Obviously, we take one of the hardest parts of the situation because we race every week and we face the media every week, and we jump in the car tomorrow, and we are very uncompetitive.

"But our team and our leaders took the decision in Australia to wait until it was worth making an upgraded package. For cost efficiency and things like that. And we all agree on that.

"And we are all waiting on that and we wait in the best manner possible."

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