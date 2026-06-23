Fernando Alonso told to ride out F1 storm at Aston Martin

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso has been told he must stay put at Aston Martin or risk throwing away his final chance at success before retirement.

At 44 years of age, Alonso has enjoyed a Formula 1 career which has so far spanned more than two decades.

In that time, the Spanish racing star has driven for six different constructors and has demonstrated that he is no stranger to returning to a former team.

Article continues under video

Alonso hasn't always been lucky enough to enjoy success following a team switch but when he gambled with a move to Aston Martin from Alpine in 2023, things worked out surprisingly well.

The 32-time grand prix winner finished the season in P4 after claiming eight podiums with Aston Martin, but sadly three years on, the Silverstone squad are struggling with the new regulations.

After seven races, Aston Martin are sat down in P10 in the constructors' standings with only a single point, earned by Alonso at the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this month.

During Alonso's home race weekend in Barcelona last time out, the fan-favourite racer hinted at retirement, stating that 2026 would likely be his last race in Catalonia.

But reports quickly spread that Alpine were interested in signing him given that his current Aston Martin contract is set to expire at the end of this year.

So, would a return to Enstone be wise for Alonso?

READ MORE: F1 star tells struggling team to 'do more' as exit rumours swirl

Montoya: 'I'd rather Fernando stay where he is'

In conversation with AS Colombia, former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya spoke on the rumours of a move to Alpine for Alonso, weighing in on what would be the best option for the Spaniard come 2027.

The former McLaren driver warned that Alonso could be making a grave mistake by giving up on Aston Martin, with a move away from Lawrence Stroll's squad a risky one should they improve greatly for next season.

"I’d rather Fernando stay where he is than go to Alpine," said Montoya.

Alonso's career has been characterised by two championship victories, but unfortunately he has also become synonymous with questionable team moves.

In Montoya's view, Alonso risks repeating the mistakes of his past if he opts to return to Alpine before retiring.

"If Alpine were winning races or fighting for the podium, then I’d say he should give it a go. Alpine has taken a big step forward, but there’s no guarantee they can take the next one.

"It’s like Williams: last year, Williams took a huge leap forward, and we all expected them to be right in the thick of the battle by now. But they’ve gone in the opposite direction.

"So just imagine if he leaves. That’s happened to Fernando before: he was at McLaren when they were doing terribly; he left for McLaren and McLaren started performing better.

"It could happen again. He’s at Aston Martin, and he might leave Aston Martin, and suddenly, next year, they’ll have a rocket." he added.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton rocks Ferrari, new race plans approved

Related