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Verstappen during FP1 in Monaco

Max Verstappen breaks silence over Red Bull summit with top brass

Verstappen during FP1 in Monaco — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen breaks silence over Red Bull summit with top brass

Verstappen wasn't keen on being asked about a recent meeting with Red Bull management

By Vincent Bruins.

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has addressed the recent speculation surrounding his visit to Red Bull’s headquarters in Salzburg as rumours swirl over his future in the sport.

In the paddock, Verstappen's future has become a hot topic.

After a season marked by disappointing performances, he currently sits in seventh place in the championship.

With a contract that includes an escape clause giving him the option to leave Red Bull Racing at the end of the year, rumours about a switch—particularly to Mercedes—have been circulating.

A recent social media leak about his trip to the Austrian office only fuelled the speculation.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton rocks Ferrari, new race plans approved

Verstappen breaks silence on Red Bull meeting

In an interview with Viaplay, Verstappen was pressed about the buzz surrounding his visit to the Red Bull base.

“That’s really none of anyone’s business,” the 28-year-old stated plainly.

He also dismissed claims of an impromptu crisis meeting after the race in the principality, explaining that the meeting had been planned well in advance—not sprung out of nowhere after Monaco, where he started on pole but retired almost immediately due to a power unit issue.

The issue of tracking his private jet also came up. Fans were able to follow his trip to Salzburg using Flightradar24.

When asked if this bothered him, he shrugged it off, saying, “Of course, you can track my plane. I don’t have any problems with that.”

He added that while people can see his location and even ask questions, he only chooses to share information on his own terms, leaving nothing more to add at this time.

READ MORE: F1 star tells struggling team to 'do more' as exit rumours swirl

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