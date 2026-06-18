Lewis Hamilton win was almost perfect but F1 legend does want one more Ferrari change
Lewis Hamilton win was almost perfect but F1 legend does want one more Ferrari change
Hamilton isn't done making changes at Ferrari just yet
For F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton, his first win driving for Scuderia Ferrari didn’t fully live up to the childhood dreams he once held.
The British driver secured his maiden victory for the Italian team at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last Sunday.
But even though it was a moment of joy, the seven-time world champion couldn’t help but note one detail about the design of his current car that didn't sit well with him.
The win in Spain stirred up memories for Hamilton, who is currently second in the world championship behind the teenager who filled his seat at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli.
Hamilton recalled the historic rain-soaked race won by German Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher in 1996—a performance that helped usher in a new era at the team.
"Every day I've been having this dream since I was a kid. They just mentioned that in 1996 Michael won here for Ferrari and I remember watching the red car and always wondering what it would be like to be winning in that car and what it would be like to stand on that podium and be the one that's kind of given the team the moment to sing the national anthem," Hamilton said about his legendary predecessor.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton won thanks to 'groundbreaking' new Ferrari innovation
Hamilton vows to bring back iconic Ferrari red
Unlike Schumacher’s predominantly red car, the current SF-26 sports a much more varied palette.
With title sponsor HP on board, the 2026 car now features plenty of white and blue accents—a move that raised eyebrows among the tifosi earlier this year.
The former Mercedes driver isn’t entirely happy with the change despite a strong start in Maranello.
"When I saw that red car, I thought about what it must feel like to be in that red cockpit. My cockpit happens to be white, which I’ve not been too happy about. I wanted to be red like Michael’s. I’ll get it back red at some stage," Hamilton declared.
Even with his comments about missing the traditional Rosso Corsa in his surroundings, the new race winner thoroughly enjoyed celebrating with his team.
A flawless three-stop strategy and the retirement of championship leader Antonelli secured his place at the top of the podium.
"I still remember what it felt like to race last year in that red car, standing in the winner’s circle with an outstanding crew singing the team anthem," he reflected on the emotional ceremony in Spain. "It was incredible to see the joy on their faces and share that experience with them."
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