Ferrari unveil new F1 2026 look... but fans demand urgent change

Ferrari have unveiled the new F1 racesuits which will be worn by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in 2026...but fans were not happy with one detail.

While fans will have to wait a little longer until the official launch of the SF-26 (Saturday, January 23), Ferrari did unveil the new look Hamilton and Leclerc will be sporting in 2026 out on track.

For the upcoming season, Ferrari have opted for a brighter shade of rosso corsa, with a white neck, shoulders and stripes down the side, reminiscent of their look in 2016.

However, one detail has divided fans—the logo of title sponsor HP— emblazoned front and centre in all its cerulean glory.

Ferrari previously had a brutal dressing down from Revolut's (Audi's title partner) CMO Antoine Le Nel, who said to Business of Sport: "No offence, what Ferrari and HP have done to their cars is not good from a design perspective. How can you put blue on a red car?"

F1 fans unhappy with Ferrari over blue logo

Some fans on social media shared this sentiment, and addressed the prominence of the HP logo in the comments section. One wrote: "Please get rid of the HP."

Another liked the overall design, but suggested the HP logo be changed, writing: "Remove the HP blue and this actually looks good."

One fan was even able to discern the inner workings of Hamilton's mind, and wrote: "Just look at Hamilton’s face. That reaction says everything. He’s not liking it at all and honestly, neither are we. Way too much HP."

"How much they paying you for 2 giant HP logos? Old Ferrari would never," the tirade continued.

Some fans were willing to overlook the big blue circle, however, where one fan wrote: "These suits look like they mean serious business on the track."

"They nailed the suits," another agreed.

One fan didn't care about the design at all and focused on the most important thing. How quick Ferrari will be.

"They can race wearing pink tutus for all I care as long as the car is quick, reliable, and strategy is fit for an F1 team," they wrote.

Just dropping our new race suit lookbook 📥 pic.twitter.com/PRSxWDA0mf — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 19, 2026

