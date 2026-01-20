The 2026 F1 season is almost upon us and no team or car launch will be more closely monitored than Ferrari - welcome to Year 2 of the Lewis Hamilton Project.

When Hamilton joined the Scuderia at the beginning of 2025 the talk was about whether he could clinch his eighth world title with the sport’s most iconic team. Not so fast…

It was a disastrous debut season for the 41-year-old British superstar - who racked up just 156 points to finish sixth in the drivers’ standings - 267 points behind champion Lando Norris. Not the return on investment expected by Ferrari chief John Elkann.

Ferrari, and Hamilton, will hope for much better as it prepares to unveil the SF-26 car, and already the changes are coming at Maranello. Riccardo Adami - race engineer for Hamilton in 2025 - is already OUT after a grim year on team radio.

Here is all we know about the upcoming Ferrari launch - and importantly how you can follow it live.

F1 TESTING 2026: Key dates, times and how to watch live

When is the Ferrari F1 2026 launch?

The big reveal will take place on Saturday January 23, 2026.

How to watch live

You will be able to watch all the action live on Ferrari’s social channels, as well as YouTube.

We will embed the stream here ahead of time so you can enjoy it without leaving the comfy confines of GPFans.

Can Ferrari win in 2026?

Very good question, and the vibes right now are not particularly strong.

The oddsmakers obviously have their view and they make the Scuderia 9/1 third favourites to become Constructors’ champions in 2026.

In terms of the drivers, Charles Leclerc is 20/1 to claim a first world title with Hamilton a distant 33/1 shot to win his eighth. That gives Lewis just a 2.9% implied win probability.

When are the other F1 team launches?

We have 11 teams in 2026, with Audi replacing Sauber and Cadillac joining as the totally new entity on the grid.

The launch dates look like this, with Audi up next today (Tuesday January 20).

When are the F1 2026 car launches? Team Location Date How to watch Red Bull Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube Racing Bulls Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube Haas Online January 19 Haas F1 website and social pages Audi Berlin, Germany January 20 YouTube, Audi social channels Ferrari Maranello, Italy January 23 YouTube, Ferrari social media pages Alpine Barcelona, Spain January 23 YouTube, Alpine social media pages Mercedes Online February 2 Mercedes social channels Williams Grove February 3 TBC Cadillac Santa Clara, USA February 8 Cadillac F1 website, YouTube Aston Martin TBC February 9 TBC McLaren Bahrain and Online February 9 TBC

