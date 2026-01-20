Ferrari F1 2026 car launch: Date, start time and free live stream
The 2026 F1 season is almost upon us and no team or car launch will be more closely monitored than Ferrari - welcome to Year 2 of the Lewis Hamilton Project.
When Hamilton joined the Scuderia at the beginning of 2025 the talk was about whether he could clinch his eighth world title with the sport’s most iconic team. Not so fast…
It was a disastrous debut season for the 41-year-old British superstar - who racked up just 156 points to finish sixth in the drivers’ standings - 267 points behind champion Lando Norris. Not the return on investment expected by Ferrari chief John Elkann.
Ferrari, and Hamilton, will hope for much better as it prepares to unveil the SF-26 car, and already the changes are coming at Maranello. Riccardo Adami - race engineer for Hamilton in 2025 - is already OUT after a grim year on team radio.
Here is all we know about the upcoming Ferrari launch - and importantly how you can follow it live.
F1 TESTING 2026: Key dates, times and how to watch live
When is the Ferrari F1 2026 launch?
The big reveal will take place on Saturday January 23, 2026.
How to watch live
You will be able to watch all the action live on Ferrari’s social channels, as well as YouTube.
We will embed the stream here ahead of time so you can enjoy it without leaving the comfy confines of GPFans.
Can Ferrari win in 2026?
Very good question, and the vibes right now are not particularly strong.
The oddsmakers obviously have their view and they make the Scuderia 9/1 third favourites to become Constructors’ champions in 2026.
In terms of the drivers, Charles Leclerc is 20/1 to claim a first world title with Hamilton a distant 33/1 shot to win his eighth. That gives Lewis just a 2.9% implied win probability.
When are the other F1 team launches?
We have 11 teams in 2026, with Audi replacing Sauber and Cadillac joining as the totally new entity on the grid.
The launch dates look like this, with Audi up next today (Tuesday January 20).
|Team
|Location
|Date
|How to watch
|Red Bull
|Detroit, USA
|January 15
|Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
|Racing Bulls
|Detroit, USA
|January 15
|Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
|Haas
|Online
|January 19
|Haas F1 website and social pages
|Audi
|Berlin, Germany
|January 20
|YouTube, Audi social channels
|Ferrari
|Maranello, Italy
|January 23
|YouTube, Ferrari social media pages
|Alpine
|Barcelona, Spain
|January 23
|YouTube, Alpine social media pages
|Mercedes
|Online
|February 2
|Mercedes social channels
|Williams
|Grove
|February 3
|TBC
|Cadillac
|Santa Clara, USA
|February 8
|Cadillac F1 website, YouTube
|Aston Martin
|TBC
|February 9
|TBC
|McLaren
|Bahrain and Online
|February 9
|TBC
DRIVE to SURVIVE: Season 8 release date and big storylines
