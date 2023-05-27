Dan Ripley

Saturday 27 May 2023 09:57 - Updated: 12:29

F1 qualifying provides 60 minutes of incredible, breathless, jaw-dropping drama and on Saturday it takes centre stage at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.

All 20 drivers will take to the track in the hope of producing a blistering lap to set themselves up for a strong race on Sunday.

Max Verstappen for Red Bull was fastest in free practice on Friday as the teams tried to adapt to the tight and twisty street circuit, and he will bid to hold off team-mate and title rival Sergio Perez to claim P1 for Sunday's race.

READ MORE: Verstappen ROARS back in FP2 after earlier Monaco struggles as Ferrari crash again

However, Ferrari already look a threat for pole with both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz while Fernando Alonso has been on the pace for Aston Martin as well.

Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's Qualifying in Monaco.

F1 Qualifying, Monaco Grand Prix - start time

Qualifying today (Saturday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:

Local time: 4pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 3pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 4pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 10am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 9am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 7am Saturday

South Africa: 4pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): Midnight Sunday

How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Monaco, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

How does F1 Qualifying work?

So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.

in Q1 the slowest 5 drivers are eliminated, leaving the fastest 15 to progress to Q2.

In Q2 the slowest 5 drivers are again eliminated, leaving the fastest 10 to progress to the shootout for pole position in Q3.

In Q3 the 10 drivers fill the top 10 grid positions with the order determined by their fastest lap.