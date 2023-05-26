Verstappen ROARS back in FP2 after earlier Monaco struggles as Ferrari crash again

Dan McCarthy

Friday 26 May 2023 18:26 - Updated: 18:27

Max Verstappen put his FP1 struggles behind him after setting the quickest lap time in second practice at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Dutchman, who complained that his car was "difficult" to drive in the first session, set a time of one-minute 12.462secs, finishing ahead of Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

It was an encouraging session for the defending world champion and he can take great confidence going into qualifying on Saturday after admitting winning at Monaco would be tricky this weekend.

Leclerc, hoping to win his home Grand Prix for the first time and well as secure a hat-trick of pole positions, was less than a tenth of a second slower with Sainz just behind in third.

The Spaniard did not get a full session under his belt unfortunately after he crashed into barriers on the exit of the swimming pool section of the circuit.

The red flag came out with 17 minutes to go meaning it has been a mixed day for Sainz, who set the fastest time in the first practice session. It was only a gentle hit but the mechanics will have some work to do ahead of Saturday's qualifying session.

"Speechless" Alonso bags top-four spot

Fernando Alonso was next up in fourth, as Aston Martin's excellent pace this season continued.

The Spaniard was audibly fire up, saying he was "speechless" at some of the driving in a theme that followed on from the first session where he felt Sergio Perez did not yield quickly enough.

McLaren's Lando Norris finished an encouraging fifth while Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top-six, complaining midway the session that "the car won't go much quicker" when he was on the limit.

Perez was seventh quickest while George Russell had a disappointing day after only improving to 12th from his earlier effort of 15th in FP1.

There was no drama for Nico Hulkenberg after his accident in FP1 and he brought his car home 15th fastest, one place behind team-mate Kevin Magnussen in 14th as Haas celebrate their 150th race in Formula 1..

Yuki Tsunoda had a moment in his AlphaTauri down at the Nouvelle Chicane, a la Hulkenberg in FP1, causing a puncture but he managed to nurse it back to the pit lane.

Alex Albon was able to take pat in the last ten minutes of the session after the Williams mechanics did a sterling job in repairing his car from the crash in FP1. He set the second-slowest time but did outpace his team-mate Logan Sargeant.

