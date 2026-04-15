Lewis Hamilton receives 'romantic' support from F1 legend

Lewis Hamilton has received the support of an F1 legend in his pursuit of a record-breaking eighth world title, declaring the notion as 'romantic'.

The seven-time champion has broken countless records in F1 and sits on the greatest number of all time race wins (105), pole positions (104) and podiums (203). Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's record of seven world drivers' titles in 2020, and at the age of 41 is still chasing that record-breaking eighth.

Hamilton so nearly made history in 2021, cruising in the lead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix before Max Verstappen clinched the title on the final lap of that race (the less said about this the better).

Article continues under video

That evening in 2021 has ensured Hamilton's longevity and his move to Ferrari however, as he continues to strive towards becoming the undisputed great - at least numerically.

His form in recent seasons - where he has been outclassed by younger team-mates George Russell and Charles Leclerc - has shrouded this dream in doubt, but there's one legend who believes it's still possible.

LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title

Mansell rooting for Hamilton's eighth world title

Speaking to Sky Sports, 1992 world champion Nigel Mansell revealed his support for Hamilton, where he explained: "I’m going to be romantic. I’d like Lewis to do it. Lando [Norris] has got so many years ahead of him. He can do it again.

He then delivered a message to the seven-time champion, and said: "Come on Lewis! It’s so special. You’ve done so many things mate. Let’s just finish it off."

On Hamilton's form in 2026, he added further: "Lewis is fired up again. Lewis has had a brilliant career and it's fantastic what he's doing.

"He's now reinvigorated. Ferrari has done a fabulous job over the winter. They're there or thereabouts, Mercedes are the forerunners and McLaren is going to be there too."

Mansell himself knows what it's like to race for Ferrari, doing so himself in 1989 and 1990 and was the last driver to be signed to the team by legendary founder Enzo Ferrari himself.

The British driver - or Il Leone as the tifosi nicknamed him - won on his Ferrari debut at Jacarepagua, but the rest of his 1989 season was blighted by several DNFs and car failures.

Mansell announced his F1 retirement in 1990, after another difficult season with Ferrari that was plagued with reliability, before being lured back into the sport by Frank Williams for the 1991 season.

Mansell's advice to George Russell

Not only did Mansell reflect on Hamilton to Sky Sports, but also the inter-team battle between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes, telling his compatriot to stamp his authority at the team.

"George is a great driver. Sometimes it's how the chips fall, sometimes you have a bit of luck, and sometimes you don't. It's a long season but you've got to lead by incredible focus," Mansell explained.

"I'll never forget [my team-mate] Riccardo Patrese in 1992 thought I had a special car. We swapped qualifying cars at Sao Paulo early in the season and I got Sir Frank and Patrick [Head] to agree with that because I was two seconds lap quicker than him.

"Long story short, the first and second lap, I went out in his car, I was 1.5 seconds quicker, straight away in his car.

"The point is, you have to stamp the authority. Kimi has done a great job. He's young. Everyone's pulling for him, so it's going to be exciting to watch."

READ MORE: F1 World Champions: The full list from Farina to new king Lando Norris

Related