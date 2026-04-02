Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has issued a verdict on whether he thinks he could work with former Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Horner and Wolff shared a tumultuous relationship across the 12 full seasons that they spent as bosses at Mercedes and Red Bull, with the two teams winning 11 of the 12 constructors' championships between that period of 2013-2024.

Their rivalry was arguably most intense during the 2021 world championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, but they continued to be engrossed in a war of words in the seasons after that.

Article continues under video

That was until Horner was axed as Red Bull team boss midway through the 2025 season, and Wolff has since been rather complimentary about the Brit's achievements in the sport, even admitting that he 'missed' him.

Now, with Horner reportedly seeking a return to the sport, Wolff has opened up on whether he would work in partnership with Horner in years to come.

"Would I consider that he could ever be an ally or someone that shares objectives? I don't think so," Wolff told the Press Association.

"But even when I had the biggest frustration, and anger with him, you need to remind yourself that even your worst enemy has a best friend, so there must be some goodness.

"If there wasn't that competitive rivalry over so many years, and if there was more water down the river, I am sure I could have had hung with him over dinner and a had a laugh."

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton to get power unit upgrade as software issue discovered

Will Horner return to F1?

Horner is reportedly seeking a return to F1 as a team boss but with more of a team ownership role involved, much like Wolff at Mercedes.

But the fact is, many doors seem to be closing for Horner.

He was considered an option for Aston Martin due to his previous successful relationship with Adrian Newey at Red Bull, but it seems as though Jonathan Wheatley is now off to the Silverstone-based outfit having left Audi.

Alpine have been the team who have been most closely linked with acquiring Horner's services since he left Red Bull, particularly as Otro Capital are actively seeking to sell their 24 per cent stake in the team.

However, it now seems as though Mercedes are leading the race to buy that 24 per cent stake, which would leave Horner without an opportunity to own part of the outfit, even if he wanted to take the currently vacant full-time team principal position.

READ MORE: Honda reveal stunning new Aston Martin detail which changes everything

Related