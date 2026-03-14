Christian Horner F1 return facing major blocker as Mercedes talks confirmed

Alpine F1 manager Flavio Briatore has issued a statement regarding the involvement of Toto Wolff in a rumoured Mercedes buyout of some shares in Alpine, something which could impact a Christian Horner return to the sport.

Mercedes have recently entered into a partnership with Alpine to be their power unit supplier, and that has seemingly helped Alpine, who finished bottom of the constructors' championship in 2025.

Wolff recently sold part of his share in the Mercedes F1 team, but is still a 28 per cent shareholder, and of course is still the team principal of the Brackley-based outfit.

Article continues under video

Alpine's own shareholders Otro Capital are looking to sell at least part of their 24 per cent share in the Enstone outfit, and that initially led to rumours of a Christian Horner-led collection of investors looking to buy into the team.

F1 HEADLINES: George Russell points finger at ‘selfish’ team as Mercedes handed FIA penalty verdict

Mercedes favourites to acquire Alpine stake

But now it seems as though Mercedes are the favourites to acquire part of the team who are a power unit customer of theirs.

Briatore confirmed this at the Chinese Grand Prix, saying that there are negotiations ongoing with Mercedes, but that their team principal Wolff is not expressly involved in the negotiations.

"Every day is a new situation," Briatore said during Friday's team principal press conference in Shanghai. "I don’t know what is the latest one, but what I say is that I know it’s a negotiation with Mercedes, not with Toto, with Mercedes, and we see. In this moment we have three or four potential buyers.

"Don’t forget, we’re talking about the Otro shares, nothing to do with Alpine. It’s the share owned by this hedge fund, it’s called Otro, American fund. They want to sell the 24 per cent and a few candidates are ready to do the deal." Briatore was then asked if he would be interested in buying the shares. "No, no, no, no," he replied. "Just looking. I’m just looking what’s going on and just watching what’s going on. For us, we have no communication with Toto in this moment. So, if somebody buys the shares, we are very happy."

Alpine's improved 2026 performance

Since having the Mercedes power unit in the back of their cars, Alpine have looked a much stronger team.

Pierre Gasly immediately scored a point at the Australian GP, and their qualifying performances have also been better in the early stages of the season.

Briatore also mentioned in his press conference on Friday that the team are expecting to be challenging for decent points at every race, suggesting that sixth in the constructors' championship is a real possibility for them.

They ditched their power unit partnership with Renault at the end of last year, after two years of underperformance, and are hoping that the new Mercedes relationship as well as the wholesale regulation changes will push them closer towards the top teams in the sport.

READ MORE: FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident

Related