F1 Penalty Points: Ollie Bearman closest to race ban after Japanese GP

After a multitude of penalties were handed out to F1 stars for driving infringements throughout last year's championship, there is one driver who must race particularly carefully in the early stages of the 2026 campaign, and that is Ollie Bearman.

The Haas F1 star is now flirting with a race ban with 10 penalty points to his name after last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, which marked the third race of the 2026 season and the last before the sport takes over a month off from racing.

As the conflict continues to rage on in the Middle East, F1 moved to cancel both of the April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, but Bearman still won't be off the hook when he returns to race in the Miami GP and sprint event in May.

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The British driver has now racked up a total of 10 penalty points, meaning he is only two away from a race ban heading into the Miami GP. So, he must play nicely out on track, especially considering the first of his current penalty points tally doesn’t expire until May 23, one day before the Canadian GP.

The 20-year-old must avoid his driving being considered: "dangerous, reckless or apparently deliberate," "unacceptable or unsportsmanlike behaviour," or, "causing a collision" at the Miami GP weekend and during FP1 and sprint qualifying in Montreal this year.

But one thing that may avoid him picking up a race ban is that the stewards now refer to tighter Driving Standards Guidelines when issuing penalties, meaning less points are likely to be given out for infringements such as those Bearman was found guilty of in the past.

Here are the F1 driver penalty point standings following the Japanese GP.

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F1 driver penalty points after Japanese GP

F1 driver penalty points and when they expire

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 1, 2025 Spanish Grand Prix Causing a collision with George Russell 3 June 1, 2026

Isack Hadjar - Zero points

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date August 31, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Failing to slow under double yellow flags 2 August 31, 2026 November 9, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 1 November 9, 2026

Charles Leclerc - One point



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date August 3, 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix Erratic driving defending his position against George Russell 1 August 3, 2026

Mercedes

George Russell - Zero points

Kimi Antonelli - Five points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Max Verstappen 2 June 29, 2026 August 31, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc 2 August 31, 2026 September 7, 2025 Italian Grand Prix Driving erratically 1 September 7, 2026

Alpine

Pierre Gasly - Two points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date August 3, 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz 2 August 3, 2026

Franco Colapinto - One point



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track 1 June 29, 2026

McLaren

Lando Norris - Zero points



Oscar Piastri - Four points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date July 6, 2025 British Grand Prix Braking erratically under the safety car 2 July 6, 2026 November 9, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli 2 November 9, 2026

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso - Zero points

Lance Stroll - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc 1 May 23, 2026 October 18, 2025 United States Grand Prix Sprint Causing a collision with Esteban Ocon 1 October 18, 2026 December 7, 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Made more than one change of direction to defend position 1 December 7, 2026

Haas

Esteban Ocon - Zero points

Ollie Bearman - 10 points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Overtaking under red flag conditions 2 May 23, 2026 July 5, 2025 British Grand Prix Failing to comply with a red flag 4 July 5, 2026 September 7, 2025 Italian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz 2 September 7, 2026 November 8, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Driving in a manner deemed dangerous 1 November 8, 2026 December 7, 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Made more than one change of direction to defend position 1 December 7, 2026

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lance Stroll 1 April 13, 2026 April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg 2 April 13, 2026 May 3, 2025 Miami Grand Prix Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso 1 May 3, 2026 November 8, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Ollie Bearman 1 November 8, 2026 December 7, 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Erratic driving 1 December 7, 2026

Arvid Lindblad - Zero points

Williams

Carlos Sainz - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Forcing another driver off track 2 April 13, 2026 October 19, 2025 United States Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli 2 October 19, 2026

Alex Albon - Three points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date September 21, 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 September 21, 2026 November 23, 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lewis Hamilton 1 November 23, 2026

Cadillac

Valtteri Bottas - Zero points

Sergio Perez - Zero points

Audi

Nico Hulkenberg - Zero points

Gabriel Bortoleto - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date November 23, 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lance Stroll 2 November 23, 2026

READ MORE: Bearman medical update announced after terrifying 300kph crash

Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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