F1 Penalty Points: Ollie Bearman closest to race ban after Japanese GP
F1 Penalty Points: Ollie Bearman closest to race ban after Japanese GP
Bearman is at risk of a race ban as the F1 2026 campaign continues
After a multitude of penalties were handed out to F1 stars for driving infringements throughout last year's championship, there is one driver who must race particularly carefully in the early stages of the 2026 campaign, and that is Ollie Bearman.
The Haas F1 star is now flirting with a race ban with 10 penalty points to his name after last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, which marked the third race of the 2026 season and the last before the sport takes over a month off from racing.
As the conflict continues to rage on in the Middle East, F1 moved to cancel both of the April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, but Bearman still won't be off the hook when he returns to race in the Miami GP and sprint event in May.
The British driver has now racked up a total of 10 penalty points, meaning he is only two away from a race ban heading into the Miami GP. So, he must play nicely out on track, especially considering the first of his current penalty points tally doesn’t expire until May 23, one day before the Canadian GP.
The 20-year-old must avoid his driving being considered: "dangerous, reckless or apparently deliberate," "unacceptable or unsportsmanlike behaviour," or, "causing a collision" at the Miami GP weekend and during FP1 and sprint qualifying in Montreal this year.
But one thing that may avoid him picking up a race ban is that the stewards now refer to tighter Driving Standards Guidelines when issuing penalties, meaning less points are likely to be given out for infringements such as those Bearman was found guilty of in the past.
Here are the F1 driver penalty point standings following the Japanese GP.
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F1 driver penalty points after Japanese GP
|Driver
|Team
|Penalty Points
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|6
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|3
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|3
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|2
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|2
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|0
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|0
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|0
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|0
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|0
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|0
F1 driver penalty points and when they expire
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 1, 2025
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with George Russell
|3
|June 1, 2026
Isack Hadjar - Zero points
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 31, 2025
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Failing to slow under double yellow flags
|2
|August 31, 2026
|November 9, 2025
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|1
|November 9, 2026
Charles Leclerc - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 3, 2025
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Erratic driving defending his position against George Russell
|1
|August 3, 2026
Mercedes
George Russell - Zero points
Kimi Antonelli - Five points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Max Verstappen
|2
|June 29, 2026
|August 31, 2025
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|2
|August 31, 2026
|September 7, 2025
|Italian Grand Prix
|Driving erratically
|1
|September 7, 2026
Alpine
Pierre Gasly - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 3, 2025
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz
|2
|August 3, 2026
Franco Colapinto - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track
|1
|June 29, 2026
McLaren
Lando Norris - Zero points
Oscar Piastri - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|July 6, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Braking erratically under the safety car
|2
|July 6, 2026
|November 9, 2025
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli
|2
|November 9, 2026
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso - Zero points
Lance Stroll - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|1
|May 23, 2026
|October 18, 2025
|United States Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Esteban Ocon
|1
|October 18, 2026
|December 7, 2025
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Made more than one change of direction to defend position
|1
|December 7, 2026
Haas
Esteban Ocon - Zero points
Ollie Bearman - 10 points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Overtaking under red flag conditions
|2
|May 23, 2026
|July 5, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Failing to comply with a red flag
|4
|July 5, 2026
|September 7, 2025
|Italian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz
|2
|September 7, 2026
|November 8, 2025
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Driving in a manner deemed dangerous
|1
|November 8, 2026
|December 7, 2025
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Made more than one change of direction to defend position
|1
|December 7, 2026
Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lance Stroll
|1
|April 13, 2026
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg
|2
|April 13, 2026
|May 3, 2025
|Miami Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso
|1
|May 3, 2026
|November 8, 2025
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Ollie Bearman
|1
|November 8, 2026
|December 7, 2025
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Erratic driving
|1
|December 7, 2026
Arvid Lindblad - Zero points
Williams
Carlos Sainz - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Forcing another driver off track
|2
|April 13, 2026
|October 19, 2025
|United States Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli
|2
|October 19, 2026
Alex Albon - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|September 21, 2025
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|September 21, 2026
|November 23, 2025
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lewis Hamilton
|1
|November 23, 2026
Cadillac
Valtteri Bottas - Zero points
Sergio Perez - Zero points
Audi
Nico Hulkenberg - Zero points
Gabriel Bortoleto - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 23, 2025
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lance Stroll
|2
|November 23, 2026
READ MORE: Bearman medical update announced after terrifying 300kph crash
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