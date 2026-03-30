Toto Wolff reacts to Mercedes F1 reshuffle: 'You realise someone is more clever than you'

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has explained the team's decision to appoint a deputy team principal before the Japanese Grand Prix.

Bradley Lord was installed in the position between races after more than a decade with the team, having joined as Communications Manager in 2013 and worked his way up the ladder.

Wolff, speaking at the Japanese Grand Prix after his drivers locked out the front row for the third time in as many races, insisted that the move was simply to give a 'more clever' employee more scope to help the team.

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After saying in the team's statement last week that his own role and responsibilities 'will not change one millimetre' thanks to Lord's appointment, he did reveal to Sky Sports on Saturday that – obviously – his new deputy was taking some of his many tasks off his hands.

Lord taking on Wolff responsibilities

Speaking to Rachel Brookes on Sky after Saturday's session, Wolff said: “There are moments when you realise that there is someone who is more clever than you, and you should give him scope.

“The scope has increased in my activities. The company, believe it or not are doing almost a billion dollars in revenue now, so there’s so many tasks that I have at hand.

“Bradley’s doing a fantastic job at taking some of these things over from me, he’s very complementary and I’m glad that we have him.”

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Wolff: Change has effectively been in practice for some time

In Mercedes' statement last week, Wolff had said: "With the growth of our team and F1, the scope of our operations and associated responsibilities at a senior level has grown significantly. We have therefore taken this opportunity to put in place a change that has effectively been operating in practice for some time.

"While my role and overall responsibilities will not change one millimetre, Bradley's work as Deputy Team Principal will further enhance the capability of our leadership group and provide continued support for me as our Team Principal and CEO.

"Bradley is a dedicated and long-serving member of our organisation who has played an important part in the team becoming the most successful of the modern era. Aligning our structure in this way ensures our leadership group can focus fully on the areas where they can add the greatest value and is optimised to meet the demands of a rapidly growing sport."

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