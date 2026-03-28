F1 legend Martin Brundle is absent from the Japanese Grand Prix broadcast on Sky Sports this weekend.

The third round of the season takes place at the iconic Suzuka International Circuit, the last before F1 goes on a month long break due to the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix.

We've already had practice at the Japanese Grand Prix, where McLaren roared back into contention on Friday and Oscar Piastri topped the timesheets in FP2.

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And following Jonathan Wheatley's exit from Audi, and continued grumbles over the 2026 cars, Sky Sports were there to cover all the action. Except, one familiar face was missing, Martin Brundle.

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Why is Brundle absent from the Japanese GP coverage?

All of the Sky Sports F1 pundits swap in and out throughout the long 24-race (soon to be 22) season, although Brundle will be at far more races than he misses this year.

Lead commentator David Croft will also be swapping out at a handful of grand prix weekends this season, with Harry Benjamin taking over for certain race weekends.

Simon Lazenby and Natalie Pinkham also swap main presenting duties, and Pinkham returned for the Japanese Grand Prix following some time out after neck surgery.

Who is replacing Brundle this weekend in Japan?

Ted Kravitz, Karun Chandhok, Bernie Collins, Jenson Button and Rachel Brookes are all present on Sky Sports F1's coverage this weekend, as is lead presenter Pinkham.

Collins and Kravitz will likely complete a grid walk on Sunday in place of Brundle's usual feature, although they will focus more on the technical side of the F1 cars, rather than the celebrities on the grid.

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