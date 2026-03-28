close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Martin Brundle wheels a bike and gesticulates with his hand looking into the distance, somewhat annoyed

Why is Martin Brundle absent from the Japanese Grand Prix?

Martin Brundle wheels a bike and gesticulates with his hand looking into the distance, somewhat annoyed — Photo: © IMAGO

Why is Martin Brundle absent from the Japanese Grand Prix?

Martin Brundle won't be at the Japanese Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

F1 legend Martin Brundle is absent from the Japanese Grand Prix broadcast on Sky Sports this weekend.

The third round of the season takes place at the iconic Suzuka International Circuit, the last before F1 goes on a month long break due to the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix.

We've already had practice at the Japanese Grand Prix, where McLaren roared back into contention on Friday and Oscar Piastri topped the timesheets in FP2.

And following Jonathan Wheatley's exit from Audi, and continued grumbles over the 2026 cars, Sky Sports were there to cover all the action. Except, one familiar face was missing, Martin Brundle.

READ MORE: F1 journalist kicked out by Verstappen breaks silence over Japanese GP storm

Why is Brundle absent from the Japanese GP coverage?

All of the Sky Sports F1 pundits swap in and out throughout the long 24-race (soon to be 22) season, although Brundle will be at far more races than he misses this year.

Lead commentator David Croft will also be swapping out at a handful of grand prix weekends this season, with Harry Benjamin taking over for certain race weekends.

Simon Lazenby and Natalie Pinkham also swap main presenting duties, and Pinkham returned for the Japanese Grand Prix following some time out after neck surgery.

Who is replacing Brundle this weekend in Japan?

Ted Kravitz, Karun Chandhok, Bernie Collins, Jenson Button and Rachel Brookes are all present on Sky Sports F1's coverage this weekend, as is lead presenter Pinkham.

Collins and Kravitz will likely complete a grid walk on Sunday in place of Brundle's usual feature, although they will focus more on the technical side of the F1 cars, rather than the celebrities on the grid.

READ MORE: FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict

Related

F1 Japanese Grand Prix Sky Sports Martin Brundle

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 Qualifying Results: Japanese Grand Prix times & positions

F1 Qualifying Results: Japanese Grand Prix times & positions

  • 2 minutes ago
F1 2026 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Suzuka

F1 2026 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Suzuka

  • 24 minutes ago
Max Verstappen rages at Red Bull: 'Everywhere is just s***'

Max Verstappen rages at Red Bull: 'Everywhere is just s***'

  • 1 hour ago
Lando Norris's horrendous Japanese Grand Prix weekend for McLaren just got worse

Lando Norris's horrendous Japanese Grand Prix weekend for McLaren just got worse

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Mercedes on top as Audi stun rivals at Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Mercedes on top as Audi stun rivals at Japanese Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
10 wild Japanese Grand Prix facts and why Suzuka is F1's craziest cult classic

10 wild Japanese Grand Prix facts and why Suzuka is F1's craziest cult classic

  • Yesterday 23:30

Just in

07:24
F1 Qualifying Results: Japanese Grand Prix times & positions
07:02
F1 2026 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Suzuka
06:20
Max Verstappen rages at Red Bull: 'Everywhere is just s***'
04:59
Lando Norris's horrendous Japanese Grand Prix weekend for McLaren just got worse
04:43
F1 Results Today: Mercedes on top as Audi stun rivals at Japanese Grand Prix
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Qualifying Results: Japanese Grand Prix times & positions Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Japanese Grand Prix times & positions

2 minutes ago
F1 2026 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Suzuka Japanese Grand Prix

F1 2026 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Suzuka

24 minutes ago
Max Verstappen rages at Red Bull: 'Everywhere is just s***' Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen rages at Red Bull: 'Everywhere is just s***'

1 hour ago
Lando Norris's horrendous Japanese Grand Prix weekend for McLaren just got worse Japanese Grand Prix Practice

Lando Norris's horrendous Japanese Grand Prix weekend for McLaren just got worse

2 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x