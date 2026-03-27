FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict after Max Verstappen incident at Japanese Grand Prix
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict after Max Verstappen incident at Japanese Grand Prix
The incident occurred in FP1 on Friday
The stewarding panel at the Japanese Grand Prix has made a ruling on an incident involving Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at Suzuka.
Hamilton was summoned after FP1 to answer questions about a potential impeding incident during practice, after which it was decided that no further action would be taken against him or his Ferrari F1 team.
The seven-time world champion was in danger of getting in Verstappen's way on the fast run between Spoon and 130R, although the Red Bull driver was not forced to take evasive action.
Verstappen's team representative also passed along the Dutchman's view that Hamilton's actions weren't dangerous and that, along with the lack of need for evasive action, effectively closed the matter.
READ MORE: F1 journalist kicked out by Verstappen breaks silence over Japanese GP storm
FIA stewards explain Hamilton decision
The decision to not take further action against the 41-year-old or the Scuderia was confirmed by a statement from F1's governing body that read: “The Stewards heard from the team representatives and reviewed video and team radio and in-car video evidence.
"Having reviewed video and team radio, the Stewards find that the Driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), who had been given no warning from the team of the approach of Car 3 (Max Verstappen), was travelling in the middle of the track between Turn 14 and Turn 15.
"As Car 3 closed on Car 44, Car 44 made an initial movement suggesting a move to the left, but ultimately remained to the right-hand side of the track. Car 3 approached with a significant speed differential but was able to pass Car 44 without being required to brake, lift, or deviate from its intended racing line. In this case, the Stewards are satisfied that, although Car 3 was momentarily influenced by the positioning of Car 44, it was not forced to take evasive action.
"The Stewards also took into account that, through his team representative, the Driver of Car 3 said that the situation was not considered dangerous from his perspective.
"Consistent with the position taken with respect to incidents of this type in free practice sessions where an alleged impeding is not considered dangerous or potentially so, the Stewards determined to take no further action. However, the team is reminded to ensure that timely warnings are given to its drivers of the approach of other cars.”
When is the Japanese Grand Prix?
The main event at the Suzuka circuit will take place on Sunday, March 29, as the Japanese Grand Prix returns before a long break in April following confirmation from F1 that both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs have been cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
To read our full breakdown of the weekend schedule, click here.
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