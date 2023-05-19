Hamilton FINALLY defeats Verstappen as Ferrari make GENEROUS offer and Ricciardo plans out RETURN – GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Hamilton FINALLY defeats Verstappen as Ferrari make GENEROUS offer and Ricciardo plans out RETURN – GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton has finally got the better of Max Verstappen in 2023 – after coming one place above his fierce rival in the Forbes rich list.
➡️ READ MORE
Billionaire Schumacher FANATIC reveals 'serious discussions' to buy F1 team
Michael Schumacher fanatic Calvin Lo hopes to launch his own Formula 1 team as he looks to help the sport grow in the Asian market.
➡️ READ MORE
Ricciardo gives F1 RETURN update as Red Bull star plans future
Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that he will be ready for a Formula 1 seat “by the end of the year”, after the Australian missed out on one of the 20 available spots this season.
➡️ READ MORE
Twitter F1 fans INCENSED over Imola disaster tweet by Sky's Chandhok
Karun Chandhok has been criticised by Formula 1 fans on Twitter after he appeared to dismiss the idea of volunteering for a virtual Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to raise money for the flooded town of Imola.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari make GENEROUS offer to Emilia Romagna region
Ferrari have pledged €1million to the Emilia Romagna relief fundraising efforts on the back of severe flooding in the area which has cancelled this weekend's Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Tsunoda makes CLASSY gesture amidst Imola flooding
AlphaTauri racer Yuki Tsunoda has joined in the clean-up efforts at the hotel he was staying at in Faenza following flooding in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy which led to the cancellation of Sunday's Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE