Tsunoda makes CLASSY gesture amidst Imola flooding

Dan McCarthy

Friday 19 May 2023 17:57

AlphaTauri racer Yuki Tsunoda has joined in the clean-up efforts at the hotel he was staying at in Faenza following flooding in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy which led to the cancellation of Sunday's Grand Prix.

On Wednesday, organisers decided to cancel the race on the grounds of safety following a huge amount of rainfall in the local area.

The conditions badly affected the circuit with the paddock being deemed a no-go zone and now teams are hoping to transport their cars and equipment to Monaco in time for next week's race in the principality.

Faenza, the town where AlphaTauri are based, was also under siege by the rain and now Tsunoda has decided to get his hands dirty in helping out.

Yuki Tsunoda and his AlphaTauri team mates have been helping with the clean-up in Faenza ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uf2qN5syTf — Formula 1 (@F1) May 18, 2023

The Japanese racer has been pictured with a sweeping brush helping clear water away from the hotel he was staying in.

🇯🇵🫶🏻🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/VlTukenikj — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) May 18, 2023

Tsunoda hoping others come forward to help

Like nearly everyone else in the Formula 1 fraternity, Tsunoda has sent his best wishes to locals and urged people to come forward and help out if they can.

In a Twitter post, he said: "After a horrible night the town is heavily impacted: dust, mud, and the smell of gasoline everywhere.

After a horrible night the town is heavily impacted: dust, mud, and the smell of gasoline everywhere. Currently people are struggling to find food and especially places to stay,after many have been evacuated from their own homes. Please, anything you can do to help is appreciated pic.twitter.com/NQw72LeCLy — 角田裕毅/Yuki Tsunoda (@yukitsunoda07) May 17, 2023

"Currently people are struggling to find food and especially places to stay, after many have been evacuated from their own homes. Please, anything you can do to help is appreciated."

His team-mate Nyck de Vries echoed those comments when he got stuck on the way to Faenza on Tuesday night.

The Dutchman revealed a member of the McLaren crew gifted him a hotel room for the night in a rural village before he drove home the next day.

