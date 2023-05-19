Ferrari make GENEROUS offer to Emilia Romagna region

Dan McCarthy

Ferrari have pledged €1million to the Emilia Romagna relief fundraising efforts on the back of severe flooding in the area which has cancelled this weekend's Grand Prix.

The rainfall was so bad that the decision was made on Wednesday to cancel this year's race because of fears over the safety of drivers, teams, and spectators.

The clean-up operation has been underway ever since with some drivers volunteering their time to help the situation.

Now, Ferrari, who are based in Maranello which is around an hour away from the Imola circuit, have decided to make a generous donation in order to help out.

"In times of difficulty, Ferrari has always stood by its community," said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.

Italian team helping their compatriots

Since the rain began to fall at the beginning of last week, at least nine people are known to have been killed while thousands have been evacuated from their homes.

Authorities are working hard to help those who have been cut off from roads, electricity, and mobile phone signals.

The Ferrari base is only 50 miles away from the scene while floods also hampered the AlphaTauri team who are based in Faenza.

Vigna hopes the donation will make a big difference

"We wanted to provide a concrete and immediate response to the most urgent needs of the population of Emilia Romagna, which has been tried by a serious environmental disaster," Vigna continued.

"With the coordination of the local authorities, to whom our heartfelt thanks go for their tireless work, this aid will bring comfort and a tangible sign of the solidarity of the entire Ferrari family."

