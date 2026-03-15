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Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2025

F1 blunder as Kimi Antonelli called the WRONG name on Chinese Grand Prix podium

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2025 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 blunder as Kimi Antonelli called the WRONG name on Chinese Grand Prix podium

This could have been easily avoided

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli had his first moment at the top of a grand prix podium marred by a mistake from the announcer at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Italian teenager stormed to victory for the first time in a full-length grand prix on Sunday, managing to just about hold on to the lead he had earned in Saturday's qualifying session in Shanghai, with team-mate George Russell crossing the line just behind him.

Once again, the Silver Arrows secured a one-two result, cementing their place at the top of the constructors' standings having gotten off to an ideal start in the sport's new regulations cycle.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was also able to share the 19-year-old's career milestone after the Ferrari star picked up his first grand prix podium in red, finally bringing an end to the podium drought he has endured for 27 championship rounds.

And what made the moment even better was the fact that Hamilton was joined by his former Mercedes race engineer, Peter Bonnington, who now spends his race weekends guiding Antonelli to the top of the timesheets.

And the trio's podium reunion was made even more memorable by a hilarious error that saw 'Kimi Raikkonen' announced as the winner of the 2026 Chinese GP.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton stars at Chinese Grand Prix, F1 winner left in tears

You've got the wrong Kimi!

In a video posted to the official Mercedes F1 X account, the announcer could be heard confidently declaring: "From Italy...Kimi Raikkonen!"

Not wanting to miss out on his moment, Antonelli still took to the stage, albeit looking rather baffled given that the wrong race winner had just been announced.

What's more, Raikkonen hasn't even raced in F1 since the 2021 season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, where he took to the track for the last time in the pinnacle of motorsport with Alfa Romeo.

It's no bad thing to be mistaken for the ice-cool Finn however, with the former Ferrari star having picked up 21 grand prix wins across his career and even a drivers' championship with the Italian squad back in 2007, something Antonelli is hoping to achieve in the future as well.

Luckily, both Antonelli and the Mercedes F1 team dealt with it well, and the lighthearted social media video proved the Brackley-based squad were happy to make light of the error.

READ MORE: McLaren F1 disaster as both drivers out of Chinese Grand Prix before start

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Mercedes Kimi Antonelli Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai International Circuit

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