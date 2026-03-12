close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton is pictured in front of a Chinese flag

You will never guess what Lewis Hamilton got up to before the Chinese GP and it is adorable!

Lewis Hamilton is pictured in front of a Chinese flag — Photo: © IMAGO

You will never guess what Lewis Hamilton got up to before the Chinese GP and it is adorable!

China is where Hamilton last stepped on the podium with Ferrari

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has spent his limited time off between the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix taking part in a precious pastime.

The Ferrari star enjoyed a relatively positive start to the 2026 F1 championship last time out when he finished P4 in the Australian GP, just one place behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

But with the Monegasque racer having already picked up his first podium of the season, Hamilton will be eager to return to Shanghai with a bang having suffered a mixed weekend their last year.

And it appears as though he has been taking a very relaxed approach to his race preparations, meeting some adorable companions along the way as he and his mother headed to meet some bunnies ahead of a very busy race weekend.

Prior to the second round of the season in China this weekend, one fan took to social media platform 'X' to share a heartwarming video of Hamilton, writing: "Lewis posted on 抖音 [the Chinese version of TikTok]

"Made some cute new friends today!"

Along with the caption was an adorable clip of Hamilton and his mother, Carmen Larbalestier, who was present in the Ferrari garage last weekend in Melbourne to support her son.

The pair could be seen doting on a nest of rabbits, with Carmen stroking them as they huddled around her whilst Hamilton petted their incredibly soft-looking fur and fed them plenty of carrot sticks.

F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin short on parts as Alonso preps for Chinese GP nightmare

Can Hamilton break Ferrari drought at Chinese GP?

A calm mindset it exactly what the 41-year-old needs ahead of a hectic sprint weekend, where he will be looking to right a wrong after a disappointing result in China last season.

At the 2025 Chinese GP, the British icon celebrated his first win in red, standing on the top step of the podium after winning the Chinese GP sprint. But on Sunday, he was bested by Leclerc and could only manage to cross the line in P6, before the Scuderia then suffered a devastating double disqualification due to the skid block being below the minimum required thickness of 9mm on both of their cars.

The former Mercedes star now has two chances to redeem himself having failed to step on the podium in either a sprint or a full-length grand prix since the 2025 race weekend in Shanghai, as the days since his last race win continue to roll on.

The Ferraris looked quick at the season-opener last time out, with Leclerc jumping from P4 straight up to P1 after lights out in Melbourne, with Hamilton joining him in the top three after both cars showed off their lightning race start.

When is the next F1 race?

Hamilton will be back in action with Ferrari for the second round of the F1 2026 season at this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

The main race will take place on Sunday, March 15, at 3pm local time (CST), 7am GMT, and 3am ET, but Shanghai will also stage the first of six sprint races this year, with a full sprint schedule in play for this weekend.

READ MORE: Hamilton given new look at Chinese GP and fans are all saying the same thing

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari social media Shanghai International Circuit

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 Sprint Races: How do they work and are there changes for 2026?

F1 Sprint Races: How do they work and are there changes for 2026?

  • Today 11:43
  • 6
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 2 hours ago
Flip Flops & Macarenas - Ferrari are no longer the clowns of F1

Flip Flops & Macarenas - Ferrari are no longer the clowns of F1

  • Today 18:55
F1 LEGO: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc star in 'iconic' Ferrari collaboration

F1 LEGO: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc star in 'iconic' Ferrari collaboration

  • Today 10:54
F1 Practice Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Practice Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • Today 19:44
Fernando Alonso opens up on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin F1 nightmare continues

Fernando Alonso opens up on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin F1 nightmare continues

  • Today 18:14

Just in

21:57
Max Verstappen was a total savage in blunt two-word response to F1 reporter at Chinese Grand Prix
21:14
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
20:30
Honda hit by historic $3.6bn disaster as Aston Martin F1 project in crisis
19:44
F1 Practice Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
18:55
Flip Flops & Macarenas - Ferrari are no longer the clowns of F1
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Fernando Alonso opens up on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin F1 nightmare continues Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso opens up on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin F1 nightmare continues

Today 18:14
F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch the Chinese Grand Prix FREE F1 on TV

F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch the Chinese Grand Prix FREE

Today 17:10
Fred Vasseur claims 'Ferrari would have won F1 title' if FIA had acted earlier Latest F1 News

Fred Vasseur claims 'Ferrari would have won F1 title' if FIA had acted earlier

Today 09:45
F1 2026: Ferrari congratulated after Adrian Newey investigation F1 Social

F1 2026: Ferrari congratulated after Adrian Newey investigation

Today 08:55
Ontdek het op Google Play
x