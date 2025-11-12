Lewis Hamilton's beautiful tribute to his 'first love'
Lewis Hamilton's beautiful tribute to his 'first love'
Lewis Hamilton has issued an emotional tribute to his 'first love', his mum, as she celebrates her 70th birthday.
Hamilton's mum Carmen Larbalestier has been regularly seen in the F1 paddock in recent years, most recently celebrating the seven-time world champion's return to winning ways at the 2024 British Grand Prix.
Larbelestier is separated from Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton, but both parents are regularly seen cheering on their son as he continues to break records at the age of 40.
Now, Hamilton has issued an emotional statement on social media on the impact that his mum has had on him, describing her as his 'first love'.
"To the first love of my life, my mum. I am endlessly honoured and proud to be your son," Hamilton said on Instagram. "The love you’ve given me since the moment I took my first breath has been my reason to live. Thank you for your beautiful heart, for lifting me and everyone around you with your smile, your strength, and your kindness. I am forever grateful and love you more than words could ever express.
"To share this life with you is the greatest gift one could ever ask for. Happy 70th Birthday mum. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our days together: to laugh with you, cry with you, and adventure through life by your side. You are my everything. Love you always."
Hamilton's Ferrari journey shared with family
Anthony Hamilton was there at the 2025 Chinese GP to celebrate his son's, so far, only success in Ferrari red, a sprint race victory in Shanghai.
Hamilton moved to Ferrari back in January following 12 seasons spent with Mercedes, and he's had a rough time of it so far, not picking up a single grand prix podium and sitting down in sixth in the drivers' championship.
But the journey has been an exciting one for him, in the final stages of what has been a record-breaking career.
His mother was there during his first testing day at Fiorano as a Ferrari driver, and filmed the occasion on her phone, clearly proud to see her seven-time champion son racing with the most successful team in F1 history.
Hamilton will be hoping for better days to come in 2026 with Ferrari, and you can expect to see his Mum and Dad at plenty of races in the future too.
READ MORE: Hamilton collides with rival as F1 star crashes OUT of Brazilian Grand Prix
Related
Latest News
F1 champion trolls FIA over drivers cutting corners
- 23 minutes ago
The ONE thing Lando Norris must do to silence F1 boos
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton blamed for 'indefensible' Brazilian Grand Prix mistake
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton's beautiful tribute to his 'first love'
- 3 hours ago
Toto Wolff 'in advanced talks' to sell Mercedes stake
- Today 07:57
'This cannot be real' - F1 reacts to John Elkann's Maranello meltdown
- Yesterday 22:57
Most read
F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
- 27 october
Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
- 30 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october
F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 27 october
Ferrari make early decision on Lewis Hamilton contract extension
- 30 october
Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026
- 23 october