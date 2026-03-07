Max Verstappen's shocked reaction revealed after F1 disqualification
Max Verstappen's shocked reaction revealed after F1 disqualification
Footage has emerged of one of the season's biggest incidents
New footage has emerged of Max Verstappen's shocked reaction to a crucial F1 disqualification, thanks to hit show Drive to Survive.
Ahead of the 2026 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Netflix dropped Season 8 of the docuseries, going through some of 2025's moment dramatic moments.
From Christian Horner's Red Bull exit, to McLaren's double disqualification in Las Vegas, no stone was left unturned and the latter scenario provided unseen footage of Verstappen's reaction.
Both McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified from the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix, after the rearmost skid wear on both MCL39s were found to be below the minimum 9mm thickness by technical delegates on inspection.
The double disqualification had major repercussions leading into the final two rounds of the 2025 season, helping Verstappen narrow the gap to his title rivals.
Verstappen was tied on 366 points with Piastri and 24 points behind Norris, heading into the penultimate race in Qatar.
READ MORE: FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict
Verstappen reaction unveiled
The Netflix cameras captured the moment Verstappen discovered the two McLarens had been disqualified, and has recently done the rounds on social media.
When Marko broached the subject, Verstappen responded casually: "Oh yeah, it was at its limit."
Marko then corrected him and said 'below the limit', to which Verstappen couldn't conceal his shock.
"Oh? they were below the limit," Verstappen asked. Marko replied: "The second check is in there."
Will 2026 cars solve plank wear problem?
In 2025, there were concerns over plank wear with the new 2026 cars, particularly if cars are in high downforce mode, with the forces on the car pushing it to the ground and increasing the risk of wearing the plank away.
Williams team principal James Vowles told The Race last year that: "It doesn't sound really exciting or important, but we're going to be running the cars low, and if you disable straightline mode and it dries up, you're just basically going to wear through the front of the car.
"So there's some details like that we've got to get into and fix, but we will do it."
F1 HEADLINES: Newey reveals the shocking truth as FIA announce last-minute U-turn
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
‘Almost don’t want to drive’: Max Verstappen is ‘emotionally drained’ by F1’s new 2026 cars
- Today 15:50
Adrian Newey's worst ever F1 car (isn't an Aston Martin) - plus the best terrible car in history
- Today 12:55
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1’s new cars in 2026 are how much slower? Australian Grand Prix confirms the brutal truth
F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial?
F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch the Australian Grand Prix FREE
F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered
Latest News
'Where the hell?' - Lewis Hamilton stunned by Mercedes pace at Australian Grand Prix
- 38 minutes ago
Max Verstappen's shocked reaction revealed after F1 disqualification
- 1 hour ago
F1 star Valtteri Bottas is a proper Aussie now: New home, meat pies and doing a 'U-ey'
- 1 hour ago
F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
F1’s new cars in 2026 are how much slower? Australian Grand Prix confirms the brutal truth
- 3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian at the Australian Grand Prix? Sky F1 star told to stop fishing about Lewis Hamilton 'romance'
- Today 17:55
Most read
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- Today 10:35
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- Today 07:25
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- 5 march
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams
- Yesterday 08:30
Sky F1 presenter confirms TV return after surgery which included having voice box removed
- 2 march