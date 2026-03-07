close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen in Melbourne

Max Verstappen's shocked reaction revealed after F1 disqualification

Max Verstappen in Melbourne — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen's shocked reaction revealed after F1 disqualification

Footage has emerged of one of the season's biggest incidents

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

New footage has emerged of Max Verstappen's shocked reaction to a crucial F1 disqualification, thanks to hit show Drive to Survive.

Ahead of the 2026 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Netflix dropped Season 8 of the docuseries, going through some of 2025's moment dramatic moments.

From Christian Horner's Red Bull exit, to McLaren's double disqualification in Las Vegas, no stone was left unturned and the latter scenario provided unseen footage of Verstappen's reaction.

Both McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified from the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix, after the rearmost skid wear on both MCL39s were found to be below the minimum 9mm thickness by technical delegates on inspection.

The double disqualification had major repercussions leading into the final two rounds of the 2025 season, helping Verstappen narrow the gap to his title rivals.

Verstappen was tied on 366 points with Piastri and 24 points behind Norris, heading into the penultimate race in Qatar.

READ MORE: FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict

Verstappen reaction unveiled

The Netflix cameras captured the moment Verstappen discovered the two McLarens had been disqualified, and has recently done the rounds on social media.

When Marko broached the subject, Verstappen responded casually: "Oh yeah, it was at its limit."

Marko then corrected him and said 'below the limit', to which Verstappen couldn't conceal his shock.

"Oh? they were below the limit," Verstappen asked. Marko replied: "The second check is in there."

Will 2026 cars solve plank wear problem?

In 2025, there were concerns over plank wear with the new 2026 cars, particularly if cars are in high downforce mode, with the forces on the car pushing it to the ground and increasing the risk of wearing the plank away.

Williams team principal James Vowles told The Race last year that: "It doesn't sound really exciting or important, but we're going to be running the cars low, and if you disable straightline mode and it dries up, you're just basically going to wear through the front of the car.

"So there's some details like that we've got to get into and fix, but we will do it."

F1 HEADLINES: Newey reveals the shocking truth as FIA announce last-minute U-turn

Related

Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Las Vegas Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

‘Almost don’t want to drive’: Max Verstappen is ‘emotionally drained’ by F1’s new 2026 cars

‘Almost don’t want to drive’: Max Verstappen is ‘emotionally drained’ by F1’s new 2026 cars

  • Today 15:50
McLaren F1 2026 Preview: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri hit breaking point

McLaren F1 2026 Preview: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri hit breaking point

  • March 5, 2026 13:27
Adrian Newey's worst ever F1 car (isn't an Aston Martin) - plus the best terrible car in history

Adrian Newey's worst ever F1 car (isn't an Aston Martin) - plus the best terrible car in history

  • Today 12:55
Max Verstappen suffers injury scare after Australian Grand Prix crash

Max Verstappen suffers injury scare after Australian Grand Prix crash

  • Today 09:42
Max Verstappen CRASHES OUT of Australian Grand Prix qualifying

Max Verstappen CRASHES OUT of Australian Grand Prix qualifying

  • Today 06:20
F1 Results Today: Mercedes fight back as Lewis Hamilton impresses for Ferrari

F1 Results Today: Mercedes fight back as Lewis Hamilton impresses for Ferrari

  • Yesterday 07:06

Just in

21:57
'Where the hell?' - Lewis Hamilton stunned by Mercedes pace at Australian Grand Prix
20:58
F1 star Valtteri Bottas is a proper Aussie now: New home, meat pies and doing a 'U-ey'
19:58
F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
18:56
F1’s new cars in 2026 are how much slower? Australian Grand Prix confirms the brutal truth
17:55
Kim Kardashian at the Australian Grand Prix? Sky F1 star told to stop fishing about Lewis Hamilton 'romance'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1’s new cars in 2026 are how much slower? Australian Grand Prix confirms the brutal truth F1 2026

F1’s new cars in 2026 are how much slower? Australian Grand Prix confirms the brutal truth

3 hours ago
F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial? F1 Explained

F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial?

Today 12:31
F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch the Australian Grand Prix FREE F1 on TV

F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch the Australian Grand Prix FREE

Today 00:30
F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered F1 2026 Regulations

F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered

Yesterday 14:46
Ontdek het op Google Play
x