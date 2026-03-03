F1 star Charles Leclerc and wife Alexandra are getting married AGAIN!

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc and his new wife Alexandra Leclerc are already planning to get married for a second time after tying the knot in Monaco last weekend.

The eight-time grand prix winner and the influencer and artist were secretly wed on Saturday, February 28, although videos quickly leaked of the newlyweds driving around the principality in a stunning vintage Ferrari just one week before the start of the F1 2026 championship.

The news of their nuptials was then made official by the F1 it couple via Instagram, with Leclerc posting camcorder style video clips of their civil wedding to the social media platform.

The 28-year-old's new wife then also took to social media to share snaps from the big day, revealing that the celebrations were in fact far from over.

Alexandra posted a series of gorgeous professional wedding photos with her new husband and their dog Leo, with the accompanying caption revealing that a second wedding is on the cards in 2027.

"Dream. Can’t wait to marry you all over again next year x," wrote the 24-year-old.

Why are Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux getting married twice?

A post then followed from Mr. Leclerc who also confirmed that a second wedding was in the works, with his Instagram post shedding light on the reason for the double ceremony.

Alongside stunning pictures and videos where Leclerc was joined by close friends and family, including his brothers Arthur and Lorenzo, the caption revealed: "A day we’ll forever remember. Part one is done and part two will be next year with all of our close ones."

So, perhaps the 2027 wedding will be the big bash where F1 fans can expect to see some of Leclerc's fellow racing stars such as former team-mate Carlos Sainz, who fans noted appeared to be absent from the initial private celebrations in Monaco last weekend.

Can a Monaco wedding with a Ferrari worth £9million be topped?

The Monegasque Ferrari star first married Alexandra in a civil ceremony just three months after the couple had gotten engaged in November 2025.

Their second wedding, which is set to go ahead in 2027, will likely be a bigger affair to invite a significant crowd, though it will be tricky to top the class of the 2026 celebrations considering Leclerc spent a lot of time driving his new bride through the streets of Monaco at the wheel of an iconic vintage 1957 Ferrari Testa Rossa, worth no less than £9million.

Which drivers on the F1 2026 grid are married?

Following his wedding to Alexandra Saint Mleux, Charles Leclerc has become the third married man on the F1 2026 grid.

Audi star Nico Hulkenberg and Cadillac's Sergio Perez are the only other F1 drivers to have tied the knot with their partners as things stand.

But Williams F1 driver Alex Albon could be next after he kicked off 2026 with the announcement that he had also popped the question to his partner and professional golfer Lily Muni, whom he has been dating since 2019.

