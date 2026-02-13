Max Verstappen shows off insane Black Ops 7 abilities

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen effortlessly switched modes online this week after putting on an impressive display at the Bahrain pre-season testing with Red Bull.

Verstappen made headlines with his pessimistic views of the 2026 regulations after completing a full day of driving duties on Wednesday, with the 28-year-old particularly displeased by the amount of management required to harvest energy in the new cars.

Nevertheless, Verstappen posted the fastest time of the session on Wednesday morning before just missing out on the top spot in the afternoon to reigning champion, Lando Norris. He also completed a whopping 136 laps on his own for Red Bull on day one.

The Dutchman returned to the wheel of the RB22 on Friday morning after already impressing both on and off the track this week, putting on a surprising display of talent where you might least expect it, playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Verstappen shocks with Black Ops performance

Any self respecting F1 fan will know the racing rarely ever stops for Verstappen. Just because he racked up almost 200 laps across his two testing appearances this week, it doesn't mean he would want to go home and rest like your average competitor.

But instead of jumping on his own sim to continue racing virtually, Verstappen streamed Black Ops 7 with Team Redline, the professional sim racing team Verstappen competes with and has invested in.

The F1 star featured on streaming platform Twitch with commentator Luke Crane, professional sim racer Kevin Siggy and former professional esports competitor Crimsix, who posted a clip of Verstappen's impressive attempt to clutch a 1v6 on social media platform 'X' with the caption: "Max Verstappen 1v6 in Black Ops 7 (he started playing yesterday)."

In the video taken from the stream, Verstappen's attempt left Crimsix highly impressed despite the retired esports pro having 38 CoD tournament victories to his name and three world title wins in the first-person shooter game.

Though it was only Verstappen's second day playing Black Ops 7, he proved yet again that he truly can adapt to any virtual gaming demands, with his sim skills and lightening fast reaction times coming in handy.

The champion didn't quite succeed however and was left throwing out swear words left right and centre having taken a loss, but his gaming skills still impressed social media users.

One fan commented beneath the clip: "Is this guy just good at everything?" As another wrote on 'X': "Seeing an F1 champ almost 1v6 in CoD is wild it’s all about split second decisions, whether on track or in game."

It wasn't lost on the F1 fans in the comments that the Dutchman may have just been looking for a distraction after admitting the new cars aren't fun to drive, with one user replying to the video: "He hates the car so much he went to play COD. Fairs."

