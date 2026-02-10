An F1 presenter has taken to social media to share an adorable update after giving birth to her first child ahead of the 2026 championship.

The first grand prix of 2026 will take place on Sunday, March 8, but before the first lights out of the new year, all 11 teams and 22 drivers will take to the Bahrain International Circuit for two official rounds of pre-season testing.

Following last month's private F1 shakedown in Barcelona, further testing will begin on Wednesday, February 11, and ahead of the tests which will be partially broadcast to viewers, F1 TV presenter Laura Winter revealed she has welcomed her first child with fiance Louie Jaspal.

Winter took to Instagram to share a heartwarming carousel of images, with the first picture showing the sports presenter cradling her newborn.

The accompanying caption revealed her baby boy's name as Alfie, and messages of congratulations poured in through the comments from fellow names in F1.

Winter's former F1 TV colleague and Drive to Survive star Will Buxton wrote beneath the reveal: "Congratulations guys. We love you all and can’t wait for Alfie and William’s first play date," whilst F1 correspondent and presenter Lawrence Barretto simply commented: "Sensational scenes!!"

Members of the Sky Sports F1 team also sent warm wishes to Winter, including Natalie Pinkham, Rachel Brookes and Naomi Schiff, who herself gave birth to her own baby boy on October 8, 2025.

Who is Laura Winter?

Laura Winter is a British sports presenter and broadcast journalist who has featured as a popular reporter for F1 TV covering Formula 1 since 2019.

After making her on-screen debut with the outlet at the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix, she went on to become a staple of the F1 TV broadcasting team, featuring in the official pre and post-race shows and on the F1 social media channels.

Winter became a lead presenter with F1 TV for the 2025 season and has gained popularity and praise for her commitment to advocating for women in motorsport.

In 2024, ex-Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was investigated for inappropriate workplace behaviour and sexual misconduct with a female employee (something he was later cleared of) and Winter's message to female fans in response went viral.

During presenting duties with F1 TV at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP, Winter delivered a show of solidarity to the camera after International Women's Day, which also took place during the first F1 Academy weekend of the year, saying: "To all the women and girls in motorsport… here is a very a good reminder to all of us, we are here to stay, and we are right where we belong”.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

All 11 F1 teams will be in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.

Before then, the first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain will kick off later this week on February 11 until 13, and the second round continues from February 18 until February 20.

