Lewis Hamilton's boss issues statement on 2026 Ferrari expectations
Lewis Hamilton's boss issues statement on 2026 Ferrari expectations
Lewis Hamilton's boss Fred Vasseur has given a statement on his Ferrari expectations ahead of a pivotal season for the F1 team.
After one of the shortest winter breaks of Hamilton's career, the seven-time champion took to the track for the first time in the SF-26 last week to complete one of his favourite traditions since making the move to Maranello.
Ferrari's shakedown took place once again in front of the tifosi at the Fiorano Circuit, where Hamilton also signed posters and merch for his adoring fans as they queued at the gates to witness a glimpse of the team's new challenger.
Thanks to one of the biggest regulation changes the sport has ever seen, 2026 will mark the start of a new era for all 11 F1 teams and 22 drivers, not just Hamilton.
But the 41-year-old will likely feel as if the upcoming championship is make or break for his time at the team following a lacklustre start to his Ferrari career last year.
After 24 rounds Hamilton is yet to pick up a grand prix podium in red, meaning the Brit, his boss and his team have a lot to prove in 2026.
What is Vasseur asking of Ferrari in 2026?
Having signed the former Mercedes star on a multi-million pound contract, Vasseur will be under even more pressure this year to prove he made the right decision in hiring Hamilton.
The Frenchman recently signed a contract extension of his own with the Scuderia but as the Italian F1 team's winless streak rumbles on, his own future could also rely on how competitive their 2026 challenger is.
Speaking to media at the Ferrari car launch last week, Vasseur responded to questions over his expectations for the upcoming season, warning that car development and therefore the competitive order could change rapidly, even as the campaign progresses.
"It's far too early to talk about expectations. We're here to work, develop, improve, and then we'll see what the situation is in Melbourne," said Vasseur.
"It's a very long way to go. The pace of development will be much higher this season than what you saw last year or the year before. This means that nobody knows what the situation will be in a few weeks. We obviously have to do our best to continue collecting data, developing the car, and focusing on ourselves, and then we'll see the performance when we get to Melbourne. But even in Melbourne, it won't be the end of the championship.
"With aerodynamics, for example, we're making significant progress every week, but that's the case for everyone. We really need to focus on our own development."
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton's boss confirms Ferrari 'reset' as car issues cut Barcelona testing short
Related
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton's boss issues statement on 2026 Ferrari expectations
- 32 minutes ago
Aston Martin F1 team make 2026 driver decision
- 1 hour ago
F1 Testing 2026: Max Verstappen wobbles as Barcelona outing ends with crash
- 2 hours ago
McLaren confirm F1 testing plan after Barcelona absence
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton's new F1 kit available NOW as first 2026 Ferrari merch drops
- Today 16:26
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's boss confirms Ferrari 'reset' as car issues cut Barcelona testing short
- Today 16:07
Most read
Lewis Hamilton gets new race engineer after Ferrari split
- 20 january
'It just feels right': F1 fans rejoice as Red Bull finally answer Daniel Ricciardo prayers
- 17 january
Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE
- 16 january
Audi F1 2026 car launch today: Watch the big reveal LIVE NOW
- 20 january
F1 2026 WAGs: Wives and Girlfriends of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
- 23 january
F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
- 16 january