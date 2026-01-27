Lewis Hamilton's boss issues statement on 2026 Ferrari expectations

Lewis Hamilton's boss Fred Vasseur has given a statement on his Ferrari expectations ahead of a pivotal season for the F1 team.

After one of the shortest winter breaks of Hamilton's career, the seven-time champion took to the track for the first time in the SF-26 last week to complete one of his favourite traditions since making the move to Maranello.

Ferrari's shakedown took place once again in front of the tifosi at the Fiorano Circuit, where Hamilton also signed posters and merch for his adoring fans as they queued at the gates to witness a glimpse of the team's new challenger.

Thanks to one of the biggest regulation changes the sport has ever seen, 2026 will mark the start of a new era for all 11 F1 teams and 22 drivers, not just Hamilton.

But the 41-year-old will likely feel as if the upcoming championship is make or break for his time at the team following a lacklustre start to his Ferrari career last year.

After 24 rounds Hamilton is yet to pick up a grand prix podium in red, meaning the Brit, his boss and his team have a lot to prove in 2026.

What is Vasseur asking of Ferrari in 2026?

Having signed the former Mercedes star on a multi-million pound contract, Vasseur will be under even more pressure this year to prove he made the right decision in hiring Hamilton.

The Frenchman recently signed a contract extension of his own with the Scuderia but as the Italian F1 team's winless streak rumbles on, his own future could also rely on how competitive their 2026 challenger is.

Speaking to media at the Ferrari car launch last week, Vasseur responded to questions over his expectations for the upcoming season, warning that car development and therefore the competitive order could change rapidly, even as the campaign progresses.

"It's far too early to talk about expectations. We're here to work, develop, improve, and then we'll see what the situation is in Melbourne," said Vasseur.

"It's a very long way to go. The pace of development will be much higher this season than what you saw last year or the year before. This means that nobody knows what the situation will be in a few weeks. We obviously have to do our best to continue collecting data, developing the car, and focusing on ourselves, and then we'll see the performance when we get to Melbourne. But even in Melbourne, it won't be the end of the championship.

"With aerodynamics, for example, we're making significant progress every week, but that's the case for everyone. We really need to focus on our own development."

