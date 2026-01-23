Ferrari have officially unveiled their 2026 F1 car, and it's safe to say that it has received a mixed response from fans on social media.

The new design features a prominent white splash on its T-cam and engine cover, a nod to the Ferrari F1 car designs of old.

It also features a blue HP logo - the subject of some fans' ire - but other than that the classic red of the Maranello outfit remains.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and his team-mate Charles Leclerc will not care what it looks like, as long as the SF-26 can give them more pace than last year's Ferrari did.

Hamilton was not even able to secure a grand prix podium during his first season as a Ferrari driver, while Leclerc could not challenge for a grand prix win all year long, the fourth time in seven seasons with the team that he has gone winless in a season.

But fans on social media were interested in Ferrari's livery design, commenting on the new look following what was an 84-second ceremony at Maranello.

"Lads. What tf is this," one rather bemused Ferrari fan said, while another said: "It’s not great fellas."

Others pointed to the similarities to the 2016 Ferrari car, as well as the classic 1975 chassis driven by Niki Lauda: "Ferrari, you’ve cooked hard with this one. Nostalgic, striking and beauty," one fan said.

One fan was very positive about Ferrari's new design and their chances in 2026: "SF-26 looks absolutely stunning! Bring back the glory, Ferrari!"

In a nod to Ferrari's own bizarre admission on social media that their new car was 'built in the dark', one fan simply said: "Clearly built in the dark cause that hella ugly."

Ferrari have launched their new car for the 2026 F1 season

Can Ferrari bounce back in 2026?

Following the aforementioned dismal 2025, Ferrari will be looking to be challenging the likes of McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull more closely in 2026.

New regulation changes that are sweeping into the sport make that a possibility, if they have got it right when it comes to both the new power unit rules and aerodynamic design.

Hamilton will recognise that it's not all on his team, though, with the 41-year-old's performances needing to drastically improve in 2026.

He was regularly beaten during qualifying by Leclerc last year, and finished 86 points behind the Monegasque driver in the drivers' standings, the biggest team-mate defeat of his entire career.

