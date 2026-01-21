Ferrari trolled over bizarre 2026 statement, even Red Bull are laughing

A bizarre Ferrari statement on social media has F1 fans well and truly baffled, and Red Bull poking fun at their rivals.

Ahead of the 2026 season and their highly-anticipated car launch, Ferrari took to social media to suggest that their new SF-26 had been 'built in the dark.'

The bizarre post on X read: "Built in the dark. Driven in the light."

Following their dismal year last year which was their third winless season in the last seven, Ferrari fans would have hoped at the very least that the car was being built with the lights on.

And many took to the comments section to express those exact sentiments. "'Built in the dark', boy we are cooked," one user said, while another said: "They're making excuses ahead of time."

"If they had the lights on when they built last season's car, we might be really cooked with the lights off," another user pointed out, while another one said: "Well maybe that's the problem with Ferrari these days, if you turned the lights on, the car might be better."

One fan at least took a positive look on Ferrari's new car, which is yet to be fully unveiled: "Beautiful machine, even the shadows can't hide its soul."

Red Bull's social media team then jumped in on the fun, poking fun at Ferrari with a claim about their own RB22: "Built in the light. Also, driven in the light."

Of course, Ferrari's new car was not built in the dark, but it is hard to decipher what it is they actually meant by their bizarrely captioned post.

We will find out whether it was built with the lights on or not for sure on Saturday January 23, when the full car design is unveiled.

Hamilton's hopes rest on Ferrari

One person who will be desperately hoping that Ferrari did turn the lights on when building the SF-26 will be Lewis Hamilton, who at 41 years of age is running out of time to claim a record-breaking eighth world title.

Hamilton has only won two grands prix in the last four seasons, but is now heading into a new era of F1, where wholesale regulation changes could allow his Ferrari team to make a jump on their rivals.

He will need vastly improved performances compared to his 2025 season, though, with the seven-time champion finishing 86 points behind Charles Leclerc in their first season spent together as team-mates.

Hamilton did not secure a single grand prix podium in 2025, and finished down in sixth in the drivers' championship.

