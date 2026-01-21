F1 News Today: Ferrari make Lewis Hamilton move as fans demand change

Ferrari have reportedly moved to make a change to Lewis Hamilton's F1 race engineer for the first round of tests at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Ahead of the 2026 season and the new set of regulations, the grid will take part in three separate testing events: a private test from January 26 until January 30 in Barcelona, a three day test in Bahrain from February 11 until February 13, and another three day test in Bahrain from February 18 until February 20.

Following the announcement that Riccardo Adami will be stepping down as Hamilton's race engineer, Ferrari have still not found a replacement. According to reports in the Italian media, however, the champion will have to share with team-mate Charles Leclerc during Barcelona testing.

Ferrari unveil new F1 2026 look... but fans demand urgent change

F1 fans have been left unhappy by one element of Ferrari's 2026 design.

Ahead of their official car launch, which will take place on Saturday, January 23, Ferrari dropped their 2026 race suit designs on social media... and most fans all thought the same thing.

Alongside the classic red design and the Prancing Horse, was the logo of their title sponsor HP, which caused a stir.

Audi want F1 title in four years as team go all-in for 2026 launch

Audi have unveiled their first F1 car in a Berlin mega launch, while also detailing their lofty ambitions.

Following their takeover of Sauber, Audi will compete in F1 from the 2026 season onwards, while also producing their own power units.

Now, we finally have Audi's car which features a grey Titanium finish and red sidepods, finished with the red Audi logo.

Mercedes announce F1 chief exit ahead of 2026 championship

Mercedes have announced the exit of F1 chief John Owen who has been part of the Brackley-squad since 2007.

The W17 will be the last Mercedes car designed by the director, after the team announced he would take a break from F1 before leaving later this year.

Owen has worked at Mercedes in various guises, first joining the squad back in 2007 as Honda Racing, before they became Brawn GP and eventually the Mercedes team we see today.

Aston Martin withdraw F1 safety car ahead of 2026 season

Aston Martin will no longer provide the F1 safety car as of the 2026 season.

Alongside Mercedes, Aston Martin have shared the responsibility of the safety and medical cars since 2021.

From the 2026 season, however, Mercedes will be the sole vehicle driven by Bernd Maylander during F1 weekends.

Mercedes are letting Max Verstappen pick his own team-mates

The details of Max Verstappen's 24 Hours of Nurburgring squad have begun to take shape.

It is still unknown as to whether Verstappen will contest the iconic 24-hour event, with the preparatory Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) rounds all clashing with F1 weekends.

However, a recent report has suggested these dates may be moved to accommodate Verstappen, and also included what his team of four drivers could look like.

